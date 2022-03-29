Beatrix Potter-themed garden party April 10 benefits library system

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An illustration from 'The Toads' Tea Party' by children's author Beatrix Potter. The Llano County Library System Foundation is hosting a Potter-themed garden party from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 10 at Badu Park in Llano. Illustration by Beatrix Potter

Celebrate beloved author Beatrix Potter at a themed garden party Sunday, April 10, hosted by the Llano County Library System Foundation.

The event, which is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Badu Park, 300 Legion Drive in Llano, will raise money for an endowment fund benefiting the county’s library system.

The party “promises to be fun for the whole family!” reads the event’s webpage.

Potter was an English children’s book author and illustrator in the early 1900s. The tea party is themed after some of her most well-known titles, including “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” “The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck,” and “The Tale of Tom Kitten.”

Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online.

Attendees will be treated to a boxed lunch and activities, including gardening and animal exhibits, lawn games, an appearance by Sunshine the Clown, and music by the Llano High School jazz band.

Raffles for prizes such as books, Lego sets, an iPad, and James Avery jewelry will take place throughout the event.

The Llano County Library System Foundation is a nonprofit organization raising money to provide “a long-term solution to budgetary shortfalls and ensuring that the libraries in Llano County will be able to continue their present level of service for generations to come.”

The organization was founded in 2012 to mitigate the impact of county budget cuts on the library system through the creation of an endowment fund.

Visit the Llano County Library System Foundation website for more information or to donate.

