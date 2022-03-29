100 Man Give a Damn fundraiser April 6 in Marble Falls

A 100 Man Give a Damn fundraiser is at 6:30 p.m. April 6 at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. File photo

Men living in the Highland Lakes community are invited to participate in the upcoming 100 Man Give a Damn fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. The event aims to bring together men for the sole purpose of helping the community.

“It’s called 100 Man Give a Damn because the goal is to get at least 100 guys there,” explained Kurt Cotter, one of the coordinators of the event. “Everyone knows that they’re going to write a $100 check to a charity by the end of the night. If we have 100 guys, it’s $10,000.”

For the past four years, the men’s group has met quarterly to raise money for a local nonprofit or charitable organization.

During each meeting, attendees observe presentations from three random organizations and then privately vote for the one they want to support. In the end, the organization with the most votes gets a minimum of $100 from each attendee. In the case of a tie vote, the winner will be chosen by a coin toss.

Donations during the fundraiser must be made payable to the winning organization. Each donation is tax deductible. Those who wish to participate but are unable to attend can send their donation with a friend.

While charities participating in the April 6 fundraiser will not be announced until the event, previous winners include the Highland Lakes Crisis Network, the Phoenix Center, and YoungLife Highland Lakes.

For more information about attending the fundraiser and the group, visit the 100 Man Give a Damn website.

