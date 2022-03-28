Llano County man shot in gunfire exchange with deputy after pursuit

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Llano County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 34-year-old Zachary David Williams and 23-year-old Brianna Denise Cagley following a high-speed pursuit. Law enforcement officrs said Williams fired on them and a deputy returned fire, striking the man, who was later transported to an Austin hospital. No officers were injured. Cagley was arrested on outstanding warrants. Llano County Sheriff’s Office photos

A Llano County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a 34-year-old man after he opened fire on the deputy following a high-speed pursuit Sunday, March 27.

The man, identified as Zachary David Williams, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin. Felony charges related to the chase and shooting are pending.

A passenger in the fleeing vehicle, 23-year-old Brianna Denise Cagley, faces felony charges for her role in the pursuit, a report from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

According to LCSO officials, a deputy in the Kingsland area tried to pull over the vehicle Williams was driving on a traffic violation at 9:49 p.m. Sunday. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

Llano County deputies and a Sunrise Beach Village police officer pursued the vehicle east on Texas 71.

Marble Falls police set up spikes on Texas 71 within their jurisdiction. The fleeing vehicle hit the spikes, damaging its tires, but the suspect continued at a much slower rate south onto U.S. 281.

At one point, someone within the vehicle shot at and struck a Llano County deputy’s car.

Eventually, the fleeing vehicle pulled into a driveway and Williams got out and began firing at a Llano County deputy.

The deputy returned fire, striking Williams one time, according to the LCSO statement.

Williams was transported to the Austin hospital. No other information was released on his condition. No officer was injured during the pursuit or shooting.

Cagley was not injured in the shooting but was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls for “an unknown medical issue,” according to the LCSO. When she was released a short time later, she was booked into the Llano County Jail on an outstanding warrant.

According to the LCSO statement, “felony charges are pending on both Williams and Cagley.”

