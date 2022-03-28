CASA plans events for Child Abuse Awareness Month in April

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area advocates presented a resolution declaring that April is Child Abuse Awareness Month during the Llano County Commissioners Court meeting March 14. Pictured are Llano County Child Welfare board members Susan Sitton (front, left), Heather Martin, and Carol Cunningham, board Secretary Kay Virdell, board Chairman Jena Garnett, Llano County Attorney Dwain Rogers, board member Cindy Scallorn, CASA advocate supervisors Cayley Willimon and Kim Singleton, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jerry Don Moss (back, left), Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham, Precinct 1 Commissioner Peter Jones, and Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Sandoval. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and CASA for the Highland Lakes Area staff and volunteers have been making the rounds of government meetings with resolutions to raise awareness and offer information on how everyone can help stop child abuse.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, volunteers who are appointed by a judge to speak up for abused or neglected children in the court system. The Highland Lakes CASA recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers in five counties: Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and San Saba.

The group raises money through three major events each year. In February, it holds the Boots and BBQ dinner and auction. During the holidays, people can select a Christmas wish list for a child in need through CASA’s Angel Tree toy drive. And in the fall is the Dave Hartig CASA Classic golf tournament.

April events planned in Burnet and Llano counties will focus on raising awareness of what CASA does and the growing need for volunteers.

The month kicks off with an event at two coffee shops from 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 1. Ragtime Oriole at 202 Main St. in Marble Falls and Lazy Heron at 240 RR 2900 in Kingsland will be handing out blue koozies for Go Blue Day to anyone coming in wearing blue, the official color of child abuse prevention.

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Llano County hosts a Go Blue event on the courthouse lawn, 801 Ford St. in Llano.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, the Burnet County Commissioners Court will issue a proclamation at the courthouse, 220 S. Pierce in Burnet.

CASA also offers several ways to show support outside of attending the events.

Take a photo of yourself wearing blue or make a sign in support of CASA and tag CASA on Facebook @CASAHighlandLakes when you post on social media. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provides graphics, GIFs, and sample messages for social media on its website.

Learn more about how to become a CASA volunteer on the organization’s website.

