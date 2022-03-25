GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 28, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, March 28
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action approving the accreditation in the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the annual report for the Llano County LIbrary System
- discussion and possible action approving Llano County Library Advisory Board bylaws
- discussion and possible action approving specifications for the replacement of the Llano County Courthouse boiler and additional heating equipment
Tuesday, March 22
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board
6:15 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving a resolution nominating Superintendent Keith McBurnet as the 2022 Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year
- discussion and possible approval of construction documents for Burnet Middle School
- discussion and possible action approving a revision to the Spanish foreign language stipend and a new hire one-time Spanish sign-on bonus beginning the 2022-23 school year
