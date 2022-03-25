Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 28, 2022

5 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, March 28

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting 

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action approving the accreditation in the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the annual report for the Llano County LIbrary System 
  • discussion and possible action approving Llano County Library Advisory Board bylaws
  • discussion and possible action approving specifications for the replacement of the Llano County Courthouse boiler and additional heating equipment 

Tuesday, March 22

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board  

6:15 p.m. regular meeting 

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action approving a resolution nominating Superintendent Keith McBurnet as the 2022 Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year 
  • discussion and possible approval of construction documents for Burnet Middle School 
  • discussion and possible action approving a revision to the Spanish foreign language stipend and a new hire one-time Spanish sign-on bonus beginning the 2022-23 school year  

