Burnet County Jail bookings for March 18-24, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 18-24, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jeffrey Lester Baker, 29, of Sherman was arrested March 18 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): theft of property. Released March 23 on personal recognizance.

Mickell Joseph Crow, 38, of Bertram was arrested March 18 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 34, of Kingsland was arrested March 18 by BCSO: prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic community facility.

Maurice Antoine King Jr., 19, of Marble Falls was arrested March 18 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-sexual assault of a child, bond forfeiture-indecency with a child-sexual contact. Released March 22 on $70,000 in bonds.

Martin Palacios Jr., 21, of Burnet, was arrested March 18 by BCSO: capias pro fine-speeding, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

William Allen Rutland, 52, of Burnet was arrested March 18 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated.

Virgil Hal Taylor, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested March 18 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 in bonds.

Gabriel Christopher Williams, 27, of Elgin was arrested March 18 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Sarah Grace Allen, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested March 19 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released March 20 after weekend commitment.

Hugo Danniele Lopez-Emrich, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 19 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Steven Russell Lowe, 40, of Austin was arrested March 19 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): probation violation-driving while intoxicated. Released March 21 on $7,500 bond.

Hugo Montemayor Jr., 19, of Marble Falls was arrested March 19 by BCSO: continuous violence against family. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Sheila Rae Pelayo, 31, of Bertram was arrested March 19 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Kara Simmons, 40, of Burnet was arrested March 19 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released March 20 on $2,500 bond.

Craig Lorene Statler, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested March 19 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released March 23 on $1,000 in bonds.

Devin Alexander Weinhold, 27, of Bertram was arrested March 19 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond.

Oscar Emilio Conde, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested March 20 by MFPD: theft of property. Released March 21 on $5,000 bond.

Efrain Hinostroza-Aguirre, 53, was arrested March 20 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released March 21 to ICE.

Kyle Charles Mussman, 31, of Burnet was arrested March 20 by BPD: public intoxication. Released March 21 on $500 bond.

Stacey Dian Tays, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 20 by MFPD: purchase/furnish alcohol to a minor. Released March 21 on personal recognizance.

Mathew Jacob Hernandez, 17, of Burnet was arrested March 20 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released March 22 on $500 bond.

Patrick Garret Owens, 28, of Buda was arrested March 21 by BPD: public intoxication. Released March 22 on personal recognizance.

James Lonnie Ragsdale, 45, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 21 by GSPD: assault by contact-family member. Released March 22 on $500 in bonds.

Caleb Scott Rojas, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 21 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while license is invalid. Released March 22 on $1,500 bond.

Ryan Michael Wooley, 32, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 21 by BCSO: interfering with public duties. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Rocco Bonomo, 17, of Spicewood was arrested March 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Crystal Antoinette Daniels, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 22 by BCSO: SRA-prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility.

Casey Lawrence Daniels, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested March 22 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

Paul Christian Guerra, 25, of Burnet was arrested March 22 by BPD: assault by contact-family member. Released March 23 on $1,500 in bonds.

Michael August Underhill, 22, of Leander was arrested March 22 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Matthew Dalton Young, 52, of Briggs was arrested March 22 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $500 bond.

Russell Lyn Bell, 53, of Spicewood was arrested March 23 by BCSO: theft of property. Released March 24 on $1,500 bond.

Kimberly Ann Burnett, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 23 by BPD: criminal trespass.

Mickel Johnny Carrigan, 53, of Johnson City was arrested March 23 by MFPD: failure to appear, running a red light.

Lucy Ann Espinosa, 36, of Mason was arrested March 23 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Payton James Ferguson, 19, of Bertram was arrested March 23 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Jobena Marie McClimon, 61, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 23 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Timothy John Perkins, 57, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 23 by BPD: abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger, assault on a peace officer, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Randall Lee Roemer, 52, of Burnet was arrested March 23 by BCSO: insufficient bond-illegal dumping. Released March 24 on $40,000 bond.

George Thomas Schilling, 42, of Spicewood was arrested March 23 by MFPD: unlawful electronic transmission.

Matthew Christopher Schworm, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested March 23 by BCSO: cruelty to non-livestock animals. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Shelby Nichole Schworm, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested March 23 by BCSO: cruelty to non-livestock animals. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Tammy Rae Williams, 59, of Clyde was arrested March 23 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released March 24 on $50,000 bond.

Mario A. Barrios Rivas, 68, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by BCSO: accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Shawn Allen Johnson, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 24 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Brandon William Klinkiewicz, 19, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jimmy Lee Lerma, 19, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by GSPD: no driver’s license, theft of property.

Roman Gabriel Martinez, 29, of Lorena was arrested March 24 by BCSO: probation violation-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Darrell Robert Marx, 38, of Burnet was arrested March 24 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Clayton Michael West, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 24 by GSPD: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.