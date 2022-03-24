Support Community Press

Open Door Recovery House 5K fundraiser April 30

6 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Open Door Recovery House 5K

Runners and walkers alike prepare for the 2021 Open Door Recovery House 5K Community Run and Walk. This year’s event, which doubles as a fundraiser for the nonprofit, takes place at 8 a.m. April 30 on Manzano Mile in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

Run for a cause this April at the Open Door Recovery House 5K Community Run and Walk. The family-friendly event begins at 8 a.m. April 30 along Manzano Mile in Marble Falls. 

Based out of Marble Falls, Open Door Recovery House is a nonprofit providing recovery resources and housing to women battling drug and alcohol addictions. In its 11 years of operation, the faith-based organization has assisted over 250 women throughout the 33rd and 424th judicial districts, which include Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and San Saba counties. 

The 5K event is a fundraiser for the organization. 

“Thank you in advance for your generous support towards Open Door Recovery House’s continuing operational needs,” organization representatives wrote in a statement. 

Early bird registration through April 23 is $30 for an individual mail-in registration. An additional $5 processing fee is required for online registrations. Registration is $45 per individual after April 23 online and the day of race. 

Registration prices are reduced to $25 per individual for teams of 10 or more people. Vendor applications and sponsorship packages are also available online. 

For more information, visit the Open Door Recovery House website

DailyTrib.com

