Open Door Recovery House 5K fundraiser April 30
Run for a cause this April at the Open Door Recovery House 5K Community Run and Walk. The family-friendly event begins at 8 a.m. April 30 along Manzano Mile in Marble Falls.
Based out of Marble Falls, Open Door Recovery House is a nonprofit providing recovery resources and housing to women battling drug and alcohol addictions. In its 11 years of operation, the faith-based organization has assisted over 250 women throughout the 33rd and 424th judicial districts, which include Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and San Saba counties.
The 5K event is a fundraiser for the organization.
“Thank you in advance for your generous support towards Open Door Recovery House’s continuing operational needs,” organization representatives wrote in a statement.
Early bird registration through April 23 is $30 for an individual mail-in registration. An additional $5 processing fee is required for online registrations. Registration is $45 per individual after April 23 online and the day of race.
Registration prices are reduced to $25 per individual for teams of 10 or more people. Vendor applications and sponsorship packages are also available online.
For more information, visit the Open Door Recovery House website.