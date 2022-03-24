Open Door Recovery House 5K fundraiser April 30

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Runners and walkers alike prepare for the 2021 Open Door Recovery House 5K Community Run and Walk. This year’s event, which doubles as a fundraiser for the nonprofit, takes place at 8 a.m. April 30 on Manzano Mile in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

Run for a cause this April at the Open Door Recovery House 5K Community Run and Walk. The family-friendly event begins at 8 a.m. April 30 along Manzano Mile in Marble Falls.

Based out of Marble Falls, Open Door Recovery House is a nonprofit providing recovery resources and housing to women battling drug and alcohol addictions. In its 11 years of operation, the faith-based organization has assisted over 250 women throughout the 33rd and 424th judicial districts, which include Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and San Saba counties.

The 5K event is a fundraiser for the organization.

“Thank you in advance for your generous support towards Open Door Recovery House’s continuing operational needs,” organization representatives wrote in a statement.

Early bird registration through April 23 is $30 for an individual mail-in registration. An additional $5 processing fee is required for online registrations. Registration is $45 per individual after April 23 online and the day of race.

Registration prices are reduced to $25 per individual for teams of 10 or more people. Vendor applications and sponsorship packages are also available online.

For more information, visit the Open Door Recovery House website.

