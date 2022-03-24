Jack Colin Frazee, 79, of Meadowlakes passed away March 2, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jack Colin Frazee, 79, of Meadowlakes, Texas, passed away on March 2, 2022, Texas Independence Day. He was born July 16, 1942, to Freeman Donley Frazee and Pauline Mae Tilton Frazee in Washington, Pennsylvania, and moved to Michigan in his childhood.

He attended Farmington High School and the University of Michigan and worked for Detroit Edison and Rockwell International in Colorado. He lived in Bath, England, while serving his country in the United States Air Force.

Jack was a lifelong learner with many interests and generously loved sharing his knowledge with others. An avid sportsman, he excelled in skiing, tennis, golf, and baseball. He also enjoyed playing pickleball. As a young man, he was invited to join the Kansas City Royals but decided to continue a successful career path with Detroit Edison.

When he retired from Rockwell, he became the ultimate dad volunteer for his son, Steven, by coaching various sports teams and volunteering at the schools. After moving to Texas, he helped start the rocket program at Marble Falls High School and donated all his handpainted rockets and equipment to the program.

His final volunteer efforts were conducted through his company, The Marble Falls Firearm Safety and Personal Defense Academy, where he taught a variety of classes. He was a Texas DPS Certified LTC Instructor, DPS School Safely Certification Instructor, NRA Certified Pistol and Rifle Instructor, NRA Chief Range Safety Officer, NRA Safety Officer Instructor, and NRA Home Firearm Safety Course Instructor as well as being ATF Federal Firearm Licensed.

Jack is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Sowers Frazee, along with his sons, Steven Sowers Frazee and Douglas Colin Frazee Arquette.

A Celebration of Life will be April 7 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Marble Falls with Ellen Ely officiating.

Charitable donations in Jack’s memory may be made directly to First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive, Marble Falls, TX 78654.