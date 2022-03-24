Burnet police officer keeps infant safe after possible DUI crash 

Granite Shoals resident Timothy Perkins faces a number of charges, including endangering an infant, driving while under the influence, and assaulting an officer, following a March 23 crash. Burnet County Sheriff’s Office photo

A Burnet police officer managed to protect an infant while trying to control an uncooperative 57-year-old suspect after the vehicle the man and child were in crashed, according to the Burnet Police Department.

Timothy John Perkins of Granite Shoals is in the Burnet County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

Burnet Police Sgt. Michael Daugherty responded to a report of a pickup truck that had crashed behind a business in the 100 block of East Polk Street at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. When the officer arrived, two volunteer firefighters were on the scene and told him the truck was still running when they got to the location and that they believed the driver was intoxicated, according to an arrest complaint.

The two firefighters also told Daugherty an infant was in the truck.

Daugherty approached the driver, identified as Perkins, who was holding the baby to his chest. The officer asked what happened and noticed the man’s responses were “slow, and he was slurring his words,” according to the arrest complaint.

When Daugherty asked Perkins if he had been drinking or using drugs, the man tried to close the door on him. The officer grabbed the driver’s left hand while the man still held the baby in his right. Daugherty asked the man to set the infant down, but according to the complaint, the driver asked the officer, “Do you want me to hurt you?”

“Fearing for the safety of the child, I told Perkins to stay calm and set the baby down again,” Daugherty stated in the complaint. “When I realized that he was not going to cooperate, I moved to place him into cuffs, and Perkins grabbed the baby with his right hand as if he was going to fling the child away from me into the passenger seat.”

Believing the infant was in danger, the officer pulled the child away from the driver. While trying to control the combative suspect, the officer managed to hand the infant to one of the firefighters, according to the complaint.

Once the child was safe, the officer was able to use both hands to get better control of the suspect. One of the firefighters helped control the man, who continued fighting to free himself. A Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to assist. Even after the suspect was in handcuffs, he continued to resist and threaten the two law enforcement officers, according to the complaint.

During a search of the truck, the officer and deputy discovered an empty bottle and “almost full” bottle of vodka as well as a marijuana pipe.

The child’s mother arrived after officers contacted her and took custody of the infant.

The suspect was taken to a hospital before going to the county jail. In the emergency room, the man remained uncooperative and verbally abusive, according to the complaint. The suspect also refused to submit a blood sample.

Once at the Burnet County Jail, Daugherty obtained a blood search warrant. During the blood draw, the suspect was “verbally uncooperative and had to be guarded by numerous jailers,” according to the complaint.

Perkins was booked into the jail on charges of second-degree felony abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger, second-degree felony assault on a peace officer, state jail felony driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, and misdemeanor resisting arrest, search, or transport.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Perkins remained in custody at the Burnet County Jail.

editor@thepicayune.com