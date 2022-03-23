Man faces multiple charges after high-speed pursuit, foot chase

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the pursuit of a 40-year-old man from Marble Falls through Granite Shoals. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

After leading Highland Lakes law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase from Marble Falls through Granite Shoals and then on foot, a 40-year-old man sits behind bars facing several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Marble Falls police spotted a reported stolen Ford F-350 just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, and tried to pull the vehicle over in the 700 block of Avenue N. According to police, the driver refused to pull over and fled, initiating the pursuit.

The driver, later identified as Casey Lawrence Edick, eventually drove the truck onto RR 1431 and headed west, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph and crossing over into oncoming traffic at some points during the chase, according to police.

Casey Edick, 40, was booked into the Burnet County Jail on March 22 after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit. He faces several felony and misdemeanor charges. Courtesy photo

Sheriff’s deputies from Burnet and Llano counties, Granite Shoals and Horseshoe Bay police, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted in the chase.

In an effort to end the pursuit, officers placed spikes across the road near the Granite Shoals Fire Department on RR 1431 and closed off several roads in the city that accessed 1431.

The truck hit the spikes, damaging its tires, and the pursuit ended in the 7000 block of RR 1431.

However, the driver fled on foot, leading to a search that involved K-9 units, a DPS aircraft, and reverse 9-1-1 notification to nearby homes.

Law enforcement located the man near Lookout Mountain just east of Kingsland.

Edick was arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

He was still in custody as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.

daniel@thepicayune.com