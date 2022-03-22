Hill Country Lawn and Garden Show springs back

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Lawn and Garden Show on March 26 in Burnet will feature a variety of vendors selling plants and gardening supplies, home improvement tools, and artisan goods. Courtesy photo

The Hill Country Lawn and Garden Show has taken root once again after two dormant years. The 22nd event is set to bloom from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Transplanted to the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Service auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet, it has plenty of room for even more vendors, demonstrations, and fun activities.

The free, family-friendly show will have indoor and outdoor booths, so come on out, rain or shine, said Chairman Roxanne Dunegan of the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association, which co-sponsors the event with the Extension Service.

“It’s a great opportunity to come and look at what Central Texas offers in the way of gardening,” she said. “You don’t have to be a gardener. You can live in an apartment and not have one plant in your possession and still have a great time.”

The popular spring show offers a variety of vendors, delightful demonstrations, and amazing activities as well as a quilt giveaway and silent auction.

“We are known for having one of the best and most diverse silent auctions around,” Dunegan said. “Items won’t just be about gardens.”

Vendors will be selling plants, home improvement items, and artisan goods.

Live demonstrations, which are new each year, include “Making Hypertufa Pots” by Willard Horn, “Making a Lasagna Garden” by David Waldo, “Plants You Didn’t Know You Had” by Amy Parke, and “Making a Rain Barrel” by Angelica Cheney-Campbell.

Even those who don’t call themselves “master gardeners,” or any kind of gardener at all, will flourish from the flora on display.

Visit the Hill Country Garden Show, where you can eat, drink, and buy rosemary.

