Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Putts4Pups golf fundraiser May 15; benefits Highland Lakes rescue

16 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The 11th annual Putts4Pups charity golf tournament is May 15 at Barton Creek Country Club at Lakeside, 1900 Clubhouse Hill Drive in Spicewood. The event benefits Highland Lakes Canine Rescue, a no-kill dog shelter.

The scramble-format tournament has a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Cost is $175 per player by April 4 and $200 after. Sponsorships are available.

The event includes lunch and a reception, live music, prizes and raffles. Win $25,000 in a hole-in-one contest or $1,000 for closest to the pin.

Register for Putts4Pups on the Highland Lakes Canine Rescue website.

The rescue always welcomes donations and volunteers. You can also view available dogs online.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Texas landowner program is April 8 in Burnet

3 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Service League’s women’s golf tournament April 30

4 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Free concerts for kids and more from Harmony School

4 days ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.