Putts4Pups golf fundraiser May 15; benefits Highland Lakes rescue

The 11th annual Putts4Pups charity golf tournament is May 15 at Barton Creek Country Club at Lakeside, 1900 Clubhouse Hill Drive in Spicewood. The event benefits Highland Lakes Canine Rescue, a no-kill dog shelter.

The scramble-format tournament has a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Cost is $175 per player by April 4 and $200 after. Sponsorships are available.

The event includes lunch and a reception, live music, prizes and raffles. Win $25,000 in a hole-in-one contest or $1,000 for closest to the pin.

Register for Putts4Pups on the Highland Lakes Canine Rescue website.

The rescue always welcomes donations and volunteers. You can also view available dogs online.

