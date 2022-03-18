GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 21, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, March 21

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on the School Health Advisory Council regarding P.E., health, and human sexuality instructional materials

discussion and possible action regarding high school, middle school, and administration building security cameras

discussion and possible action regarding an Inclement Weather and COVID-19 Resolution

Tuesday, March 22

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding the request to use ARPA funds to purchase Xerox machines for certain county offices

discussion and possible action concerning allocation of Capital Area Housing Authority donation funds to Burnet County nonprofit organizations

discussion and possible action allowing the use of county equipment and manpower to assist the Burnet County Rodeo Association in preparing for its upcoming fundraiser

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, March 23

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10:15 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Complex Board Room, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on the sale of land in Burnet County

discussion and possible action on the sale of land in Llano County

executive session on topics including competitive electric matters, lease of Canyon of the Eagles, cybersecurity update and others

Thursday, March 24

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9:30 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the cooperative’s website for more information.

