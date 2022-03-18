GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 21, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, March 21
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- update on the School Health Advisory Council regarding P.E., health, and human sexuality instructional materials
- discussion and possible action regarding high school, middle school, and administration building security cameras
- discussion and possible action regarding an Inclement Weather and COVID-19 Resolution
Tuesday, March 22
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding the request to use ARPA funds to purchase Xerox machines for certain county offices
- discussion and possible action concerning allocation of Capital Area Housing Authority donation funds to Burnet County nonprofit organizations
- discussion and possible action allowing the use of county equipment and manpower to assist the Burnet County Rodeo Association in preparing for its upcoming fundraiser
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Wednesday, March 23
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
10:15 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA General Office Complex Board Room, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
- discussion and possible action on the sale of land in Burnet County
- discussion and possible action on the sale of land in Llano County
- executive session on topics including competitive electric matters, lease of Canyon of the Eagles, cybersecurity update and others
Thursday, March 24
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9:30 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the cooperative’s website for more information.