Burnet County Jail bookings for March 11-17, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 11-17, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jerry Dean Ashlock, 51, of Bertram was arrested March 11 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released March 13 on $5,000 bond.

Matthew George Corker, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 11 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): theft of property. Released March 12 on $2,500 bond.

Ethan Kade Kanetzky, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested March 11 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): possession of a controlled substance. Released March 12 on $1,500 bond.

William Barton Kight, 41, of Burnet was arrested March 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault on a peace officer/judge, insufficient bond-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Kristin Nicole Moseley, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 11 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of a dangerous drug. Released March 12 on $1,500 bond.

Raul Munoz Jr., 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 11 by CSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released March 12 on $1,500 bond.

Randall Gene Vradenburg, 38, of Blanco was arrested March 11 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Preston Samuel Wessling, 37, of Tow was arrested March 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Carlos Nicholas Cuellar, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 12 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Christopher Ray Maynard, 34, of Briggs was arrested March 12 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released March 13 on $1,500 bond.

Martin Mendoza-Tovar, 50, of Burnet was arrested March 12 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Maximiliano Morales, 47, was arrested March 12 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released March 15 to ICE.

Christopher Israel Robles, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested March 12 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released March 13 on $1,500 bond.

Jaset Dominguez-Fonseca, 45, was arrested March 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 14 to ICE.

Wilmer Hernandez-Maldonado, 26, was arrested March 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 14 to ICE.

Maynor Lorenzo-Mejia, 35, was arrested March 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 14 to ICE.

Giovanni Maya-Serrato, 33, was arrested March 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 14 to ICE.

Ramiro Antonio Montemayor, 33, of Burnet was arrested March 13 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released March 14 on $7,000 in bonds.

Jose Ordonez, 35, was arrested March 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 14 to ICE.

Jorge de Lira Ramirez, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested March 13 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Belinda Soriano-Vargas, 45, was arrested March 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 15 to ICE.

Craig Matthew Thomison, 30, of Burnet was arrested March 13 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released March 14 on $5,000 bond.

Savannah Jo Hatchett, 36, of Austin was arrested March 14 by BCSO: bond forfeiture/failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, bond forfeiture-false alarm/report.

Lori Nell Jackson, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested March 14 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

William Ransom Kanka, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested March 14 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Ismael Marcus Martinez, 36, of Burnet was arrested March 14 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Audrey Sanabria-Duartes, 37, of Costa Rica was arrested March 14 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 15 to ICE.

John Arnold McDowell, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested March 15 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Randy Allen Thomison, 56, of Burnet was arrested March 15 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Carey Henri Boudiette, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested March 16 by MFPD: forgery of government/national government instrument, failure to appear, expired registration.

Dustin Tyler Lee Caddell, 27, of Bertram was arrested March 16 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released March 17 after paying fine.

Lance Wayne Gorsen, 38, of League City was arrested March 16 by unlawfully carrying a weapon, violation of bond/protective order, fleeing a police officer. Released March 17 on $20,000 in bonds.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested March 16 by MFPD: parole violation.

Bradley Sean Shuffield, 31, of Burnet was arrested March 16 by MFPD: theft of property, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fraudulent possession/use of credit/debit card, theft of property, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released March 17 on $93,500 in bonds.

Randy Allen Thomison, 56, of Burnet was arrested March 16 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Kenneth Ardell Wrubel Jr., 55, of Burnet was arrested March 16 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released March 17 on $15,000 bond.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested March 17 by BCSO: unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, unlawful restraint, violation of bond/protective order.

Kathleen Dawn Bean, 24, of Georgetown was arrested March 17 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Korey Wilson Buecker, 35, of Kingsland was arrested March 17 by GSPD: parole violation, motion to revoke-receipt/transport/possession of firearm/destructive device by felon, motion to revoke-negligent use of a deadly weapon-discharge.

Mark Stacy Dean, 35, of Round Rock was arrested March 17 by out-of-county agency (OOC): fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, credit/debit card abuse.

Paul Macias Hernandez III, 44, of Burnet was arrested March 17 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

John Paul McKay Sr., 48, of Kingsland was arrested March 17 by BCSO: motion to revoke-forgery of financial instrument.

Nathan Donald Orman, 44, of Burnet was arrested March 17 by BCSO: failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-criminal trespass, accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Terri Ann Tijerina, 42, of San Antonio was arrested March 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Shawn Christopher Woodall, 40, of Lago Vista was arrested March 17 by BCSO: unlawful restraint.