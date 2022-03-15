Texas Wake Academy offers wakeboarding summer camps, private lessons

Texas Wake Academy owner and instructor Jack Guenther leads camp participants down to the water. The business, which offers summer camps and private wakeboarding lessons, is operated out of Boat Town, 151 Melodie Lane in Kingsland. Photo by Joshua Guenther

Highland Haven resident Jack Guenther developed his love of wakeboarding and other extreme water sports during childhood excursions to Lake LBJ. Now, the 29-year-old entrepreneur is sharing his passion with the community through Texas Wake Academy.

“I kind of always had this dream to do something with extreme sports,” he said. “I’ve always loved them.”

Guenther opened Texas Wake Academy during the summer of 2021 after deciding to pursue his dreams of running a summer camp centered on extreme water sports. He credits the support of his wife, Katherine.

Having participated in wakeboarding in high school, college, and professionally, Guenther brings years of experience to his business, which is operated out of Boat Town, 151 Melodie Lane in Kingsland on Lake LBJ.

The academy offers 11 weeklong summer camps for children ages 7-15 as well as private wakeboarding and wakesurfing lessons from Memorial Day to mid-August.

During summer camp, Guenther and his staff teach campers how to wakeboard and wakesurf, both of which pave the way for character building and life lessons, he said.

“At the surface level, it’s wakeboarding and wakesurfing, but it’s really a lot more than that,” Guenther explained. “If a kid has never wakeboarded before, trying something new can help them build confidence. And then, if they try a new trick and fail in the process, that teaches them something, too. We push the kids, and there are a lot of character traits hidden in the program.”

Campers can choose to participate in full-day or half-day sessions during each weeklong camp with registration fees at $899 and $599, respectively. Fees cover instruction, safety equipment costs, a daily lunch, and a camp T-shirt.

As he prepares for the upcoming camps, Guenther is looking for camp counselors to add to his staff. Interested individuals must be 18 years or older with some boating and water sports experience. Job applications are available online.

Guenther doesn’t only cater to children. In addition to the camps, he and his team will take “kids” of all ages and skill levels out on the company boat for private wakeboarding, wakesurfing, and wake foiling lessons.

Private lessons can be booked for $200 an hour. Those wishing to use their own watercraft are also welcome to book sessions with the cost reduced to $100 per hour. Private lessons should be booked at least 48 hours in advance.

For camp dates, registration forms, and private lesson signup, visit the Texas Wake Academy website.

