Free concerts for kids and more from Harmony School of Creative Arts

Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls presents two free concerts featuring popular children’s entertainers Sue Young and Joe McDermott. Both are open to the public.

The concert series was made possible by a performance grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

SUE YOUNG

Young performs at 10 a.m. March 25 at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls. The bilingual storyteller and singer-songwriter has delighted audiences since 1994, receiving a 2013 Texas Music Awards nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year. Her CD “The Legend of the Quetzal” won a 2007 Parents’ Choice Silver Honor Award.

Her interactive songs and stories showcase the diverse cultural heritage of Texas, according to a Harmony School of Creative Arts media release.

“Sue is such an incredible performer that offers not only musical education, but a cultural experience to children and their families,” said Amy Taylor, the school’s executive director, in the release.

JOE MCDERMOTT

McDermott performs at 4:30 p.m. April 20 at Uptown Theater, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls. His program is geared toward children in prekindergarten through the third grade.

Called a “Texas treasure” by the Texas Library Association, McDermott released his first album of children’s music in 1988. The former Montessori teacher has dedicated the past 32 years to honing the art and craft of entertaining kids. His songwriting has garnered numerous Parents’ Choice Awards and nominations in addition to NAPPA and International Song Writing Contest awards.

In 2006, he took first place in the Children’s Music category in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Additionally, he was invited to team up with Stan and Jan Berenstain to convert 11 of their original storybooks to music.

OTHER EVENTS

Harmony School students and faculty will perform “Fiddler on the Roof” on April 1-3 at the Hill Country Community Theatre in Cottonwood Shores. Tickets are available online. The school’s 2022 spring recital, “Take Me to the Movies,” is May 21.

For more information on these programs, tickets, and school courses, visit the Harmony School of Creative Arts website or call 830-693-1791. The school is located at 1503 Mormon Mill Road in Marble Falls.

