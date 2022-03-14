Entertainment all day at GraniteFest in Granite Shoals

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Los Chicos del 512, a Selena tribute band, are just part of the entertainment lineup for the 2022 GraniteFest on Saturday, March 26, in Granite Shoals. The all-day event begins at 8 a.m. and plays on until 11 p.m. with Los Chicos del 512 scheduled to take the stage between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Courtesy photo

The Granite Shoals community extravaganza known as GraniteFest is from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 26, on the grounds of City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

The all-day event features live entertainment, vendor and food booths, barbecue and chili cookoffs, a car show, a pet rock contest, a cornhole tournament, and lots of fun activities for the kids.

Admission is free. No alcohol will be sold, but you can bring your own with a $20 cover charge per cooler. No glass containers allowed.

Pets are welcome if kept on a leash. Bring wagons and chairs and come have a great time.

The day begins with entertainment by Gepetto’s Puppets at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Brooke Graham takes the stage from 2-4 p.m., followed by Los Chicos del 512 from 6-8 p.m., and the King David Band from 8-11 p.m.

Graham is the female version of Jimmy Buffet, according to the Trop Rock Music Association. She is a sixth-generation Texan and up-and-coming singer-songwriter. She has been nominated as Female Vocalist of the Year by the Academy of Texas Country Music at the Texas Music Awards and has had several No. 1 hits. She performed at the 27th annual Jimmy Buffett Parrot Head festival in Key West, Florida.

Selena tribute band Los Chicos del 512 brings the bidi bidi bon bon to Granite Shoals after playing most recently for the Chicago Bulls and at a concert for the Marines in Okinawa, Japan. They are back on tour after a COVID-19 hiatus, now featuring Keila Martinez as their lead singer.

The King David Band is a popular dance and party band guaranteed to get the audience up and moving. Lead singer and guitarist David Whiteman leads a 14-piece band that covers a wide range of music, including current Top 40, classics, pop, funk, hip-hop, and rock.

Registration for the second annual GraniteFest Car and Truck Show is from 9 a.m. to noon the day of the event. Awards will be handed out at 2 p.m. in Best-in-Show, People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, and Top-20 Picks by entrants. Registration is $15. The show will go on rain or shine, according to organizers. It includes door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

editor@thepicayune.com