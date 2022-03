Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Spicewood Fire and Rescue truck on site of a grassfire along Texas 71 on March 11. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Spicewood Fire and Rescue remained at the scene of a grassfire along Texas 71 just east of U.S. 281 on Friday, March 11. The fire started Thursday, March 10.

Crews were on site all night and into the next day as grass, brush, and trees continued to smolder and occasional flames still needed attention. A full report on the cause will be available after the area is deemed safe from further outbreaks.

Currently, Burnet County is under a burn ban.

editor@thepicayune.com