Marble Falls kicks off Movie in the Park series March 18

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the first of its Movie in the Park series with a screening of 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu' on Friday, March 18, at the Johnson Park amphitheater, 230 Avenue J. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department has announced its 2022 Movie in the Park series with four free outdoor screenings.

The family-friendly event kicks off Friday, March 18, with a showing of “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.” The movie begins at sunset at the Johnson Park amphitheater, 230 Avenue J.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks.

Dates and movies for the rest of the series are:

Friday, May 13: “Spiderman: No Way Home”

Friday, Oct. 28: “Monsters, Inc.”

Friday, Dec. 16: “The Grinch” (2018)

For more information, visit the department website or Facebook page.

