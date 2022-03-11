Burnet County Jail bookings for March 4-10, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of March 4-10, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Meagan Rae Allen, 35, of Meadowlakes was arrested March 4 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): possession of a controlled substance. Released March 6 after a weekend commitment.

Louis Ray Bostick, 49, of Burnet was arrested March 4 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Estephan Esposito, 27, of Burnet was arrested March 4 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Lane Garcia, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 4 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Shanae Larkins, 25, of Killeen was arrested March 4 by BCSO: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released March 7 after laying out a fine.

Christopher Lee Marquez, 34, of Midland was arrested March 4, by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Joseph Levi Melton, 43, of Kingsland was arrested March 4 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-theft of property.

Ysidro Methola Jr., 25, of Roswell, New Mexico, was arrested March 4, by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Martin Monzon Jr., 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested March 4 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Phillip Spradling, 24, of Bertram was arrested March 4 by BCSO: theft of property.

Michael August Underhill, 22, of Leander March 4 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of property.

Julio Cesar Villalobos, 40, of Pflugerville was arrested March 4 by BCSO: credit/debit card abuse. Released same day on $50,000 in bonds.

William Keown Wright, 24, of Leander was arrested March 4 by BCSO: parole violation, burglary of a building. Released March 5 on $50,000 bond.

Tanya Blasingame, 47, of Castroville was arrested March 5 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released March 6 on a $5,000 bond.

Edward Williams Brailiff, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested March 5 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Dain Jonathan Cantor, 38, of Spicewood was arrested March 5 by MFPD: prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief.

Miguel Bernardo Chagolla Jr., 23, of Marble Falls was arrested March 5 by BPD: criminal mischief, theft of property, assault on a pregnant person, evading arrest/detention.

Jacob Lanny Crispell, 22, of Kingsland was arrested March 5 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, speeding. Released March 8 on $60,500 in bonds.

Patricia Diaz-Cadena, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested March 5 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): parent/guardian contributing to truancy, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance.

Ebony Hardeway, 37, of Pflugerville was arrested March 5 by MFPD: assault. Released March 6 on $2,500 bond.

Candido Martinez-Xulu, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 5 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released March 6 on $1,500 bond.

Hubo Pineda-Vasquez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested March 5 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released March 8 on $25,000 bond.

Jimmy Bernal Salazar Jr., 61, of Bertram was arrested March 5 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released March 10 on $5,000 bond.

Ashley Nicole Brunt, 34, of Burnet was arrested March 6 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying expired license plates. Released same day on $2,500 in bonds.

Jesse Louis Calhoun, 20, of Kingsland was arrested March 6 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, speeding, violation of a promise to appear. Released same day on $4,000 in bonds.

Dustin Michael Holderfield, 23, of Bertram was arrested March 6 by BCSO: capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to show proof of financial responsibility, no driver’s license. Released March 8 after paying fine.

Gilberto Jurado-Diaz, 36, was arrested March 6 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released March 7 to ICE.

Samuel Bryant Korenek, 36, of Georgetown was arrested March 6 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released March 7 on $50,000 bond.

Denis Lontero-Santos, 36, was arrested March 6 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 7 to ICE.

Andrea Mandic, 29, of Kingsland was arrested March 6 by GSPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, motion to adjudicate guilt-fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment of writing. Released March 7 on $4,500 bond.

Luis Moreno-Arredondo, 32, was arrested March 6 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 7 to ICE.

Schaneece Ileen Ramon, 49, of Burnet was arrested March 6 by BPD: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Rocco Bonomo, 17, of Spicewood was arrested March 7 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lisa Jeanette Hedtke, 56, of Johnson City was arrested March 7 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Timoteo Jurado-Ramos, 38, of Bertram was arrested March 7 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention, criminal trespass, attempted assault on a public servant.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 7 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

William Gaither Merrile, 46, of Burnet was arrested March 7 by BCSO: parole violation.

Schaneece Ileen Ramon, 49, of Burnet was arrested March 7 by BCSO: unsafe speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Adam Christian Uhler, 43, of Lampasas was arrested March 7 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Jamie Ray Aguilar, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by BCSO: insufficient bond-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on $80,000 bond.

Joseph Carlton Brown, 60, of Round Rock was arrested March 8 by BCSO: cruelty to livestock animal-neglect. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Kasey Daniel Frank, 35, of Llano was arrested March 8 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Briana Nicole Garcia, 25, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by the Burnet County Precinct 2 constable (CONST2): capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license. Released March 9 after laying out fine.

Aaron Allen Harris, 26, of Spicewood was arrested March 8 by BCSO: SRA-theft of property.

Avery Kent Marietti, 18, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by BPD: prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic community facility, disorderly conduct.

Craig Dalton Meadows, 20, of Llano was arrested March 8 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, assault by threats.

Jerry David Pafford, 67, was arrested March 8 by BCSO: commitment-assault on family/household member, commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lauren Michelle Soto, 36, of Burnet was arrested March 8 by BCSO: commitment-hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

Geren Don Bryant, 32, of Kingsland was arrested March 9 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke-credit/debit card abuse, motion to revoke-forgery of a financial instrument, forgery of a financial instrument.

Aaron Allen Harris, 26, of Spicewood was arrested March 9 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence.

Jeffrey Curtis Milam, 61, of Burnet was arrested March 9 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released March 10 on $1,500 bond.

Rachel Samantha Murrie, 30, of Kingsland was arrested March 9 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released March 10 after paying a fine.

Sylvano Sanchez Jr., 64, of Lampasas was arrested March 9 by BCSO: manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cesar Sanchez-Ambrosio, 38, was arrested March 9 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 10 to ICE.

Daniel Keith Smith, 31, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was arrested March 9 by MFPD: capias pro fine-speeding. Released same day after paying fine.

Theresa Berard, 52, of Burnet was arrested March 10 by DPS: driving while intoxicated.

Bryan Keith Blalock, 51, of Harper was arrested March 10 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Alyssa Brooke Box, 23, of Burnet was arrested March 10 by BCSO: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Kenneth Burton, 17, of Burnet was arrested March 10 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.

Clarissa Jimenez, 17, of Burnet was arrested March 10 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic community facility.

Louis Lamar Long Jr., 39, of Marble Falls was arrested March 10 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-continuous violence against family, surety surrender-interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Max Whinzer McLendon, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested March 10 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect.

Jonathan Trevor Sage, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested March 10 by GSPD: no driver’s license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Randall L. Sisk, 63, of Burnet was arrested March 10 by BCSO: displaying fictitious license plate. Released March 10 on $750 bond.

Alfred B. Spakes III, 52, of Burnet was arrested March 10 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 bond and personal recognizance.

Jerry Jermaine Stratton, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested March 10 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HSPD): invasive visual recording.

Paige Shelby Clydene Ysais, 22, of Bertram was arrested March 10 by BCSO: failure to identify as a fugitive, SRA-forgery of government/national instrument, credit/debit card abuse, possession of a controlled substance.