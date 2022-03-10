Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Man charged with aggravated kidnapping in Amber Alert case

19 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Robert Charles Broussard, 34, of Houston was arrested on a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case of a missing 11-year-old Burnet child who was the subject of an Amber Alert on March 8. Broussard is in the Harris County Jail in Houston as of March 10.

The missing child was safely recovered March 9, said Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee. 

“The Burnet Police would like to thank all the citizens who provided tips and the tenacious work of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force throughout the night into the morning to find and recover the victim safely in this case,” Lee said in a media statement. “This is a tremendous example of how law enforcement agencies across the state team up to protect innocent victims.”

“The courts will determine if and when he will return to Burnet County,” Lee told DailyTrib.com

Additional charges are pending the outcome of the complete investigation. Anyone who has any information regarding this case is encouraged to call Burnet Police Department Investigator Christine Cummings at 512-756-6404. 

After-hours information may be called in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 512-756-8080. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Register now for Marble Falls Youth Football and Cheer

14 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Gas prices hit all-time highs; U.S. taps oil reserves 

14 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Burnet County Elections website gets top rating from voters group

18 hours ago | Daniel Clifton
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.