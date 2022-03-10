Man charged with aggravated kidnapping in Amber Alert case

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Robert Charles Broussard, 34, of Houston was arrested on a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case of a missing 11-year-old Burnet child who was the subject of an Amber Alert on March 8. Broussard is in the Harris County Jail in Houston as of March 10.

The missing child was safely recovered March 9, said Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee.

“The Burnet Police would like to thank all the citizens who provided tips and the tenacious work of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force throughout the night into the morning to find and recover the victim safely in this case,” Lee said in a media statement. “This is a tremendous example of how law enforcement agencies across the state team up to protect innocent victims.”

“The courts will determine if and when he will return to Burnet County,” Lee told DailyTrib.com

Additional charges are pending the outcome of the complete investigation. Anyone who has any information regarding this case is encouraged to call Burnet Police Department Investigator Christine Cummings at 512-756-6404.

After-hours information may be called in to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 512-756-8080.

