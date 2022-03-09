Support Community Press

Amber Alert for missing Burnet girl

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Amber Alert for Helen May Marie Pierce of Burnet, Texas

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Helen May Marie Pierce, who reportedly left her home at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, with an unknown male in a gray, four-door sedan. Contact 911 or the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 if you have information on her whereabouts.

Burnet-area law enforcement agencies are looking for 11-year-old Helen May Marie Pierce, who was last seen leaving a house at 906 N. Hill St. in Burnet at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, in a gray, four-door vehicle with an unknown man.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, March 8, for Pierce. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair with highlights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

Burnet police responded to a report of a runaway on Monday, March 7. 

“As part of the ongoing investigation, information was developed that has led investigators to believe the child may be in danger,” according to a city of Burnet media release. “The department is currently working in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies in the state to locate the child who reportedly left her home willingly with an unknown male in the gray, four-door sedan.”

