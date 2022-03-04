GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 7

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, March 7

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving the guaranteed maximum price for Shady Grove Elementary

discussion and possible action approving the guaranteed maximum price for R.J. Richey Elementary

discussion and possible action approving the certification of unopposed candidates and the cancellation of the May 7 Board of Trustees election

Tuesday, March 8

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on the location of the 1936 centennial marker on the courthouse grounds

discussion and possible action regarding matters pertaining to the May 7 constitutional amendment election

discussion and possible action regarding a burn ban in the unincorporated areas of Burnet County

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

