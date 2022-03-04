GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 7
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, March 7
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees
6 p.m. special meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving the guaranteed maximum price for Shady Grove Elementary
- discussion and possible action approving the guaranteed maximum price for R.J. Richey Elementary
- discussion and possible action approving the certification of unopposed candidates and the cancellation of the May 7 Board of Trustees election
Tuesday, March 8
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- discussion and possible action on the location of the 1936 centennial marker on the courthouse grounds
- discussion and possible action regarding matters pertaining to the May 7 constitutional amendment election
- discussion and possible action regarding a burn ban in the unincorporated areas of Burnet County
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.