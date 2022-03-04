Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of March 7

11 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, March 7 

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees 

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action approving the guaranteed maximum price for Shady Grove Elementary
  • discussion and possible action approving the guaranteed maximum price for R.J. Richey Elementary 
  • discussion and possible action approving the certification of unopposed candidates and the cancellation of the May 7 Board of Trustees election 

Tuesday, March 8 

Burnet County Commissioners Court  

9 a.m. regular meeting 

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on the location of the 1936 centennial marker on the courthouse grounds 
  • discussion and possible action regarding matters pertaining to the May 7 constitutional amendment election 
  • discussion and possible action regarding a burn ban in the unincorporated areas of Burnet County 

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Llano County Library Advisory Board closes meetings to the public

11 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 25-March 3, 2022

16 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Marble Falls grants contract for emergency generators

1 day ago | Brigid Cooley
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.