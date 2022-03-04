Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 25-March 3, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 25-March 3, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Grant Wayne Cole, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 25 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm. Released Feb. 26 on $14,000 in bonds.

Juan Carmen Coyote-Coyote, 24, was arrested Feb. 25 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Feb. 28 to ICE.

Mark Stacy Dean, 35, of Round Rock was arrested Feb. 25 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): fraudulent use/possession of a credit/debit card, possession of a controlled substance.

Amber Theresa Flores, 32, of San Angelo was arrested Feb. 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Hope Garcia, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 35, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 25 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Feb. 27 on $6,000 in bonds.

James Frederick Hood, 50, of Austin was arrested Feb. 25 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-theft of property. Released March 2 on personal recognizance.

Sessily Quin Hope Northam, 31, of Llano was arrested Feb. 25 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while license is invalid, displaying expired license plates, failure to appear. Released Feb. 26 on personal recognizance.

Christopher David Schoonover, 31, of Llano was arrested Feb. 25 by GSPD: capias pro fine-open container in a motor vehicle, capias pro fine-no driver’s license when unlicensed, driving while intoxicated.

Lisa Joelean Walker, 40, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 25 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Dynum Gene Woolsey, 22, of Georgetown was arrested Feb. 25 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Elijah Christian Aguirre, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 26 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released Feb. 27 on personal recognizance.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 26 by BCSO: parole violation.

Reyes Isidro Garcia, 39, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 26 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, expired driver’s license. Released Feb. 27 on $3,500 in bonds.

Richard Lee McDowell, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 26 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, displaying expired license plates, displaying expired registration.

Stacey Ann McGee, 57, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 26 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 27 on $2,000 bond.

Joel James Reynolds, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 26 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while license is invalid, failure to appear, assault by contact-family violence, theft, failure to appear.

Karla Sanchez-Hernandez, 30, was arrested Feb. 26 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Jose Antonio Villa Jr., 20, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 26 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Isidro Arteaga-Rodriguez, 28, was arrested Feb. 27 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 28 to ICE.

Timothy Earl Dumas, 36, of San Angelo was arrested Feb. 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 28 on $5,000 bond.

Estephan Esposito, 27, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 27 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, tampering with identification numbers, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Christopher Ray Flippin, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 27 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, terroristic threat against a public servant. Released Feb. 28 on $6,000 in bonds.

Jeremiah Isaac Grissom, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 27 by GSPD: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 28 on $6,000 bond.

Koy Michael Howard, 47, of Austin was arrested Feb. 27 by BPD: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 28 on $4,400 bond.

Samantha Paula Mient, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 27 by BCSO: false report to a police officer. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ximena Maday Perez-Aran, 24, was arrested Feb. 27 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Kirby Prince, 37, of Austin was arrested Feb. 27 by BPD: speeding. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Cuauhtem Sanchez-Arellano, 55, was arrested Feb. 27 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Alejandro David Deanda-Lira, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 28 by MFPD: no driver’s license. Released March 1 on $500 bond.

Christian Charles Hyde, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 28 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released March 1 on $10,000 bond.

Enda James Moreton, 25, of Austin was arrested Feb. 28 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 2 to ICE.

Chelsey Dawn Pierce, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 28 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, unsafe speed-too fast for conditions. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Andrew Shawn Van Story, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 28 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released March 1 on $500 bond.

Luke Michael Williams, 27, of Emporia, Kansas, was arrested Feb. 28 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,500 in bonds.

Aaryan Corbett Amburgey, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested March 1 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Travis English, 38, of Bertram was arrested March 1 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): failure to maintain financial responsibility, not secured by a seatbelt-adult driver. Released March 2 on personal recognizance.

William Emory Giles IV, 45, of White Springs, Florida, was arrested March 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-burglary of a building, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Dustin Allen Hooten, 28, of Kingsland was arrested March 1 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Reyes Anthony Sanchez, 40, of Lampasas was arrested March 1 by DPS: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Ian Taylor Whitehead, 28, of Spicewood was arrested March 1 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released March 3 on $2,500 bond.

Deven Wayne Elliott, 19, of Lometa was arrested March 2 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released March 3 on $250 bond.

Jeffrey Warren Flippin, 51, of Bertram was arrested March 2 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member, continuous violence against family. Released March 3 on $50,000 bond.

Sonya Rachelle Richards, 40, of Burnet was arrested March 2 by BPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, interfering with public duties. Released same day on $8,500 in bonds.

Oscar Ruiz-Guzman, 21, of Lago Vista was arrested March 2 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released March 3 to ICE.

Melissa Gail Wills, 40, of Burnet was arrested March 2 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released same day on $100,000 bond.

Cody Gilbert Baether, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested March 3 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated, surety surrender-driving while license is invalid.

Joseph Levi Melton, 43, of Kingsland was arrested March 3 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle/watercraft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.

Elizabeth Molina, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested March 3 by MFPD: speeding, driving while intoxicated, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $7,250 in bonds.

David Alberto Paramo-Jiron, 35, of Austin was arrested March 3 by ICE: immigration detainer.