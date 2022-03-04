4-H, FFA members win $34,000 in scholarships in San Antonio

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnet High School freshman McKenzie Evans won overall Grand Champion in the Junior Commercial Doe Show at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo in February. Courtesy photos

Members of Burnet County 4-H and local chapters of FFA brought home a total of $34,000 in scholarships from the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which ran Feb. 10-26.

Winners by show are:

Junior Commercial Doe Show

McKenzie Evans, a Burnet High School freshman and 4-H and FFA member, was awarded overall Grand Champion doe and a $10,000 scholarship. The Junior Commercial Doe Show is an exhibition of does suited for market wether production.

4-H/FFA Youth Rodeo

Burnet High School sophomore Riley Arrington, with her horse, Gator, won a $10,000 scholarship in the barrel racing event at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Riley Arrington, a Burnet sophomore and FFA member, won the $10,000 scholarship in the barrel racing event along with a belt buckle and other prizes for the fastest time in the short go. She rides a 12-year-old grey gelding named Gator.

Ag Mechanics Marketplace Competition

Marble Falls High School students Kambell Stewart and Bryce Atkinson won the Grand Champion award for their Ag Mechanics Marketplace project at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Kambell Stewart and Bryce Atkinson, both of Marble Falls High School and 4-H and FFA members, earned the overall Grand Champion award for their Kuhl Haus Cooler and Processing Station. Each received a $7,000 scholarship. The Ag Mechanics Marketplace competition is unique to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. In the contest, a team constructs a project and creates marketing materials for it, takes an agriculture sales exam, and conducts a sales presentation before judges.

The mission of the 4-H and FFA programs is to develop life and leadership skills in youths using project-based experiences. For more information, visit the Burnet County AgriLife Extension’s 4-H webpage or contact your school’s FFA chapter.

editor@thepicayune.com