4-H, FFA members win $34,000 in scholarships in San Antonio
Members of Burnet County 4-H and local chapters of FFA brought home a total of $34,000 in scholarships from the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which ran Feb. 10-26.
Winners by show are:
Junior Commercial Doe Show
McKenzie Evans, a Burnet High School freshman and 4-H and FFA member, was awarded overall Grand Champion doe and a $10,000 scholarship. The Junior Commercial Doe Show is an exhibition of does suited for market wether production.
4-H/FFA Youth Rodeo
Riley Arrington, a Burnet sophomore and FFA member, won the $10,000 scholarship in the barrel racing event along with a belt buckle and other prizes for the fastest time in the short go. She rides a 12-year-old grey gelding named Gator.
Ag Mechanics Marketplace Competition
Kambell Stewart and Bryce Atkinson, both of Marble Falls High School and 4-H and FFA members, earned the overall Grand Champion award for their Kuhl Haus Cooler and Processing Station. Each received a $7,000 scholarship. The Ag Mechanics Marketplace competition is unique to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. In the contest, a team constructs a project and creates marketing materials for it, takes an agriculture sales exam, and conducts a sales presentation before judges.
The mission of the 4-H and FFA programs is to develop life and leadership skills in youths using project-based experiences. For more information, visit the Burnet County AgriLife Extension’s 4-H webpage or contact your school’s FFA chapter.