Marble Falls approves rezoning land for Thousand Oak development

Another housing development is on its way to Marble Falls. The City Council on Tuesday, March 1, granted a rezoning request from developers of the Thousand Oak Planned Development District for about 452 acres of land, located south of Texas 71 and east of U.S. 281.

The council’s action takes the land from its original Farm and Ranch District zoning, which is assigned to properties at the time of annexation, to a new base zoning of Rural Estate District.

During the regular council meeting, City Planner Scarlet Moreno presented councilors with information on the agenda item.

While the development is still in the early stages, the planned project will serve both residential and commercial purposes with 245 single-family lots, one commercial lot, an amenity center, and about 120 acres of parkland and open space. The majority of the project is located within Burnet County, while a small portion spills into Blanco County.

“I just want to remind you that even though there are some commercial aspects of this development, that commercial aspect is outside of the city limits, so it is not within this document,” Moreno told councilors. “This document only takes into account the residential area, which is within our city limits.”

Residential lots will receive water utilities through a water well in the area, which prevents the need to extend city water and sewer lines. Each lot will have its own septic system. The development also will be Dark Sky compliant, developers confirmed.

Once completed, an entrance to the subdivision will be located off of U.S. 281. An additional emergency services entrance will be in the northern section of the development.

“You’re comfortable with access to this area?” Councilor Dee Haddock asked Marble Falls Fire Rescue Chief Russell Sander and Fire Marshal Thomas Crane during the meeting. Both confirmed approval.

“The road will be designed to specs that meet the fire code for access,” Crane said.

The rezoning was approved unanimously.

This is not the first action taken by the council on the development. During a Feb. 15 meeting, a public hearing was scheduled for the upcoming March 15 meeting to create a public improvement district for the development.

Public improvement districts are a funding mechanism that allow entities to levy special assessment fees against properties built within the district to pay for improvements.

