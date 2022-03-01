Smoking for Jesus basketball wins state championship
The Smoking for Jesus Eagles basketball team earned the Kingsland school a second state championship this academic year in the Texas Christian Athletic League. The Eagles beat Corpus Christi Annapolis Christian School 34-30 in the title game Feb. 26 in Cedar Hill.
The Eagles (21-9 overall, 10-1 district) defeated the Warriors (20-14, 5-2) in what head coach Jonathan “Boo” Maxwell called a “nailbiter of a game.”
Smoking for Jesus Christian School also won a state championship in football in 2021 as well as 2020.
Eagles receiving tournament honors were:
- MVP — Isaac Legier
- All-Tournament Team — Legier, Marvin Glaspie III, and Arthur Eaglin Jr.