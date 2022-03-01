Golf tournament for Sunrise Beach VFD is April 9

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The annual golf tournament benefiting the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department is April 9 at Lighthouse Country Club, 118 Club Circle Drive in Kingsland. Golfers may register for the four-person scramble on the VFD’s website.

Entry is $100 per player and includes a green fee, a cart rental, hot dogs and snacks, beer, a post-play awards buffet, and a $45 tax-deductible donation to the fire department.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third places. Players also can compete in a variety of contests and for a $10,000 hole-in-one prize.

Sponsorships are available.

Visit the Sunrise Beach VFD website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com