Golf tournament for Sunrise Beach VFD is April 9
The annual golf tournament benefiting the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department is April 9 at Lighthouse Country Club, 118 Club Circle Drive in Kingsland. Golfers may register for the four-person scramble on the VFD’s website.
Entry is $100 per player and includes a green fee, a cart rental, hot dogs and snacks, beer, a post-play awards buffet, and a $45 tax-deductible donation to the fire department.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third places. Players also can compete in a variety of contests and for a $10,000 hole-in-one prize.
Sponsorships are available.
Visit the Sunrise Beach VFD website for more information.