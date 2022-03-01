Certain powdered infant formulas recalled after bacterial infections

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating illnesses possibly caused by certain Abbott Nutrition powdered infant formulas and is advising people not to use them. The products labeled under Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare can be identified by codes found on the containers. FDA photo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating illnesses possibly related to consumption of powdered infant formulas from Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.

The FDA is advising people not to use those products if:

the first two digits of a container’s code are 22 through 27;

the code contains K8, SH, or Z2;

and the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

The recall also includes Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 product with the lot code 27032K800 (both can and case).

The investigation started after recent cases of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections were reported.

According to the FDA, the products made at the Michigan plant can be found across the United States. Cases also have been exported to other countries. Products that don’t contain the information listed above are not affected. The FDA is not including liquid products in the recall.

The FDA is investigating complaints of five infant illnesses from several states. According to the administration’s advisory, the investigation includes four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections in infants and one infection of Salmonella Newport. All five illnesses resulted in hospitalization, and Cronobacter might have contributed to two deaths.

Based on the investigation, the most recent patient reportedly consumed Abbott Nutrition’s Similac PM 60/40 product with the lot code 27032K800. Abbott Nutrition has, as a result, voluntarily recalled that product.

“As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections,” said Frank Yiannas, FDA deputy commissioner for Food Policy and Response, in a statement. “We want to reassure the public that we’re working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible.”

The FDA advises parents and caregivers of infants who have used these products and are concerned about the health of their child to contact their child’s healthcare provider.

Parents and consumers can check if their powdered formula is part of the recall by entering the product lot code usually found on the bottom of the package on the company’s website.

View the FDA’s recall notice for more information.

daniel@thepicayune.com