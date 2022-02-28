Two killed in Texas 29 collision near Bertram; 4-year-old injured

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two Bertram residents died Saturday, Feb. 26, following a collision a little after 2 p.m. on Texas 29 about 2 miles east of Bertram.

A 4-year-old boy was transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas for injuries resulting from the crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the two deceased are 38-year-old Elva Gonzalez and 40-year-old Ricardo Canchola.

The two adults and the boy were in a 1995 GMC pickup traveling west on Texas 29 when the vehicle drove onto the wrong side of the road, according to a DPS report. The truck struck an eastbound 2019 Ford F-250 pickup towing a trailer. The report said the road was wet at the time of the crash.

According to the report, Gonzalez died on the scene. Canchola was transported to Ascension Seton Medical Center Williamson in Round Rock, where he was pronounced dead. The other driver was transported to Ascension Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet. The report did not specify that person’s injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Gonzalez’s and Canchola’s funeral and additional expenses.

