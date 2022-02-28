Marble Falls VFW installing barn quilt, hosting live music 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An example of a barn quilt. This one is on display in the Red River Gorge Recreation area of the Daniel Boone National Forest in Slade, Kentucky. iStock photo

The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 has two exciting events scheduled for March. One is aimed at sprucing up the facade of the post, 1001 Veterans Ave. in Marble Falls. The other is a night of music and dancing.

Barn quilt installation

A barn quilt installation is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Barn quilts became popular in the 1700s and early 1800s when immigrants from countries such as Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands made large, square, wooden quilts with colorful designs and installed them on the sides of their barns and other buildings instead of painting the structures, which was expensive because of the high cost of paint.

Barn quilts are popular once again, and “quilt trails” are popping up across the country. The VFW’s quilt, donated by a local artisan, could serve as the catalyst for a Hill County barn quilt trail, post representatives said.

It will hang from the wall facing RR 1431.

The installation event is free, and the community is invited.

Live music

After a successful live music fundraiser in early February, the post is opening its doors to the community for more music, dancing, and all-ages fun on Saturday, March 19. The NiteShift Band will play classic country and songs from the 1960s starting at 7 p.m. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or by calling the post at 830-693-2261.

Event proceeds will be used to help local veterans.

Visit the post’s Facebook page for more information on upcoming events.

