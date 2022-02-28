Marble Falls Area EMS fish fry March 2 at Blue Bonnet Cafe

It’s fish fry time in Marble Falls. The first of the semi-annual Marble Falls Area EMS fundraisers is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281.

Catfish plates with all the trimmings are $10 for ages 6 and older and $5 for ages 5 and younger. Call 830-693-2444 for takeout orders.

See which local “celebrities” will be waiting tables and handling carryout. And say “howdy” to KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan and Ben Shields, who will be broadcasting live from the event.

Blue Bonnet Cafe has been shutting down its normal operations twice a year for at least three decades to hold the fish fries, which benefit the Marble Falls Area EMS. The money supports the organization’s training budget for its 40-plus staff.

“With the majority of our staff at the paramedic level, as you can imagine, training costs are always ongoing,” said Johnny Campbell, the EMS executive director.

The second fish fry is the first Wednesday in October.

The fundraiser has become a highly anticipated community event. Members of the Marble Falls Area EMS as well as local leaders are on hand to help the cafe’s staff.

“This fish fry is all about the communities we serve and the tradition of the event,” Campbell said. “It is a long-standing tradition that bonds the community together twice a year. Everyone comes out and gets to see folks that they haven’t seen in a long time and also support a good cause.”

The late John Kemper and his wife, Belinda, started the fish fry tradition at the cafe, which they owned. When their daughter, Lindsay Plante, and her husband, David, took over the restaurant, they kept the event rolling.

“The Kemper/Plante family are and always have been part of that (community) giving spirt,” Campbell said. “For someone to shut down their restaurant two times per year for over 30 years to support a cause is very much unheard of. Additionally, the Blue Bonnet staff shares that same attitude of giving and support.”

For more information on the fish fry, tune in to the KBEY 103.9 FM morning show at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 1. Campbell will join co-hosts McClennahan and Donna Cruz to talk about the event and more.

