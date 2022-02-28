Lady Dawgs lose in regional final

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet High School girls' basketball team jumps for joy after defeating Huffman-Hargrave 45-40 in a Class 4A regional semifinal game Friday, Feb. 25. The Lady Dawgs lost to Hardin-Jefferson in the regional final on Saturday. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School girls’ basketball team’s season ended Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Class 4A Region III tournament. The Lady Dawgs lost 64-39 to Hardin-Jefferson in the final. They beat Huffman Hargrave 45-40 in a semifinal contest on Friday. The tournament was played at the Lufkin Independent School District multipurpose facility.

“Although our team played well, our season ended with a loss to that very good Hardin-Jefferson team,” said head coach Rick Gates in a social media post.

The District 19-4A champion Lady Dawgs finish the 2021-22 season at 19-13 overall, 4-1 in the postseason, and 8-0 in district.

Senior Sydne Massoletti was named the district’s offensive MVP. Other honors go to:

First Team All-District: junior Grace Gates and sophomores Zaria Solis and MaeSyn Gay

Second Team All-District: seniors Karley Denton and Shelby Wagner

Honorable Mention: junior Abigail Aguillon

All-Academic Honors: seniors Karley Denton, Madelynne Jones, Sydne Massoletti, and Shelby Wagner; juniors Abigail Aguillon, Kendall Bible, Grace Gates, Christina Graves, and Danielle Oakley; sophomores Maesyn Gay and Zaria Solis; and freshman Sydney Lough.

