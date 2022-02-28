Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Lady Dawgs lose in regional final

18 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Burnet Lady Dawgs basketball

The Burnet High School girls' basketball team jumps for joy after defeating Huffman-Hargrave 45-40 in a Class 4A regional semifinal game Friday, Feb. 25. The Lady Dawgs lost to Hardin-Jefferson in the regional final on Saturday. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School girls’ basketball team’s season ended Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Class 4A Region III tournament. The Lady Dawgs lost 64-39 to Hardin-Jefferson in the final. They beat Huffman Hargrave 45-40 in a semifinal contest on Friday. The tournament was played at the Lufkin Independent School District multipurpose facility.

“Although our team played well, our season ended with a loss to that very good Hardin-Jefferson team,” said head coach Rick Gates in a social media post. 

The District 19-4A champion Lady Dawgs finish the 2021-22 season at 19-13 overall, 4-1 in the postseason, and 8-0 in district. 

Senior Sydne Massoletti was named the district’s offensive MVP. Other honors go to: 

  • First Team All-District: junior Grace Gates and sophomores Zaria Solis and MaeSyn Gay
  • Second Team All-District: seniors Karley Denton and Shelby Wagner
  • Honorable Mention: junior Abigail Aguillon
  • All-Academic Honors: seniors Karley Denton, Madelynne Jones, Sydne Massoletti, and Shelby Wagner; juniors Abigail Aguillon, Kendall Bible, Grace Gates, Christina Graves, and Danielle Oakley; sophomores Maesyn Gay and Zaria Solis; and freshman Sydney Lough.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Burnet Bulldogs lose in area round

18 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Young mixed martial artist transforms on and off the mat

4 days ago | Jennifer Fierro

HOOPS ROUNDUP: Burnet teams roll on; Flames come up short

6 days ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.