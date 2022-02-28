Lady Dawgs lose in regional final
The Burnet High School girls’ basketball team’s season ended Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Class 4A Region III tournament. The Lady Dawgs lost 64-39 to Hardin-Jefferson in the final. They beat Huffman Hargrave 45-40 in a semifinal contest on Friday. The tournament was played at the Lufkin Independent School District multipurpose facility.
“Although our team played well, our season ended with a loss to that very good Hardin-Jefferson team,” said head coach Rick Gates in a social media post.
The District 19-4A champion Lady Dawgs finish the 2021-22 season at 19-13 overall, 4-1 in the postseason, and 8-0 in district.
Senior Sydne Massoletti was named the district’s offensive MVP. Other honors go to:
- First Team All-District: junior Grace Gates and sophomores Zaria Solis and MaeSyn Gay
- Second Team All-District: seniors Karley Denton and Shelby Wagner
- Honorable Mention: junior Abigail Aguillon
- All-Academic Honors: seniors Karley Denton, Madelynne Jones, Sydne Massoletti, and Shelby Wagner; juniors Abigail Aguillon, Kendall Bible, Grace Gates, Christina Graves, and Danielle Oakley; sophomores Maesyn Gay and Zaria Solis; and freshman Sydney Lough.