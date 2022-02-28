Burnet Bulldogs lose in area round
The Burnet High School boys’ basketball team lost 73-52 to Waco La Vega in a Class 4A area-round playoff game Friday, Feb. 25, at Belton High School.
“Despite the loss, this team exceeded everyone’s expectations by winning hard-earned district and bi-district championships, often defeating bigger and more athletic teams along the way,” said head coach Roy Kiser. “They showed great toughness and selflessness to accomplish their 24-win season while often considered the underdog.”
Kiser offered congratulations to the following players for their district honors:
- Newcomer of the Year: Baylor Dawes
- 6th Man of the Year: Andre Miller
- 1st Team All-District: Lawson Lucky and Hudson Bennett
- 2nd Team All-District: Lane Murphy
- Honorable Mention: Reese Syphrett and Joseph Fitzsimmons