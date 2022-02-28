Burnet Bulldogs lose in area round

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet High School Bulldogs basketball team's season ended Friday, Feb. 25, with a loss to La Vega in a Class 4A area-round game. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School boys’ basketball team lost 73-52 to Waco La Vega in a Class 4A area-round playoff game Friday, Feb. 25, at Belton High School.

“Despite the loss, this team exceeded everyone’s expectations by winning hard-earned district and bi-district championships, often defeating bigger and more athletic teams along the way,” said head coach Roy Kiser. “They showed great toughness and selflessness to accomplish their 24-win season while often considered the underdog.”

Kiser offered congratulations to the following players for their district honors:

Newcomer of the Year: Baylor Dawes

6th Man of the Year: Andre Miller

1st Team All-District: Lawson Lucky and Hudson Bennett

2nd Team All-District: Lane Murphy

Honorable Mention: Reese Syphrett and Joseph Fitzsimmons

