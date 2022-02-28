Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Burnet Bulldogs lose in area round

19 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Burnet Bulldogs 2021-22 basketball team

The Burnet High School Bulldogs basketball team's season ended Friday, Feb. 25, with a loss to La Vega in a Class 4A area-round game. Courtesy photo

The Burnet High School boys’ basketball team lost 73-52 to Waco La Vega in a Class 4A area-round playoff game Friday, Feb. 25, at Belton High School. 

“Despite the loss, this team exceeded everyone’s expectations by winning hard-earned district and bi-district championships, often defeating bigger and more athletic teams along the way,” said head coach Roy Kiser. “They showed great toughness and selflessness to accomplish their 24-win season while often considered the underdog.”

Kiser offered congratulations to the following players for their district honors: 

  • Newcomer of the Year: Baylor Dawes
  • 6th Man of the Year: Andre Miller
  • 1st Team All-District: Lawson Lucky and Hudson Bennett
  • 2nd Team All-District: Lane Murphy
  • Honorable Mention: Reese Syphrett and Joseph Fitzsimmons

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Lady Dawgs lose in regional final

19 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Young mixed martial artist transforms on and off the mat

4 days ago | Jennifer Fierro

HOOPS ROUNDUP: Burnet teams roll on; Flames come up short

6 days ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.