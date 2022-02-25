Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 28, 2022

34 seconds ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Feb. 28

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible approval of a resolution opposing the federal government’s 30×30 land preservation goal 
  • discussion and possible action approving the TransUnion Agreement for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office 
  • presentation, discussion, and possible action approving the Llano County Library Advisory Board’s reference to subscribe to Bibliotheca for online library services 

Tuesday, March 1

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action on a construction contract for standby emergency generator installations at city facilities
  • discussion and action on effluent management options for the Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion.
  • update on city soccer program 

Wednesday, March 2

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. 

Noon regular meeting 

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • update on downtown master plan 
  • update on Marble Falls Hotel and Conference Center project 
  • discussion and possible action on fiscal year 2021-22 mid-year budget amendments

Thursday, Feb. 17 

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

