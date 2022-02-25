GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 28, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Feb. 28
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible approval of a resolution opposing the federal government’s 30×30 land preservation goal
- discussion and possible action approving the TransUnion Agreement for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office
- presentation, discussion, and possible action approving the Llano County Library Advisory Board’s reference to subscribe to Bibliotheca for online library services
Tuesday, March 1
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action on a construction contract for standby emergency generator installations at city facilities
- discussion and action on effluent management options for the Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion.
- update on city soccer program
Wednesday, March 2
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on downtown master plan
- update on Marble Falls Hotel and Conference Center project
- discussion and possible action on fiscal year 2021-22 mid-year budget amendments
Thursday, Feb. 17
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.