GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 28, 2022

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Feb. 28

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible approval of a resolution opposing the federal government’s 30×30 land preservation goal

discussion and possible action approving the TransUnion Agreement for the Llano County Sheriff’s Office

presentation, discussion, and possible action approving the Llano County Library Advisory Board’s reference to subscribe to Bibliotheca for online library services

Tuesday, March 1

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action on a construction contract for standby emergency generator installations at city facilities

discussion and action on effluent management options for the Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion.

update on city soccer program

Wednesday, March 2

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on downtown master plan

update on Marble Falls Hotel and Conference Center project

discussion and possible action on fiscal year 2021-22 mid-year budget amendments

Thursday, Feb. 17

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

