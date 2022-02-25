Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 18-24, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 18-24, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Meagan Rae Allen, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 18 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 20 with credit for time served.

Waylon Gene Allen, 34, of San Saba was arrested Feb. 18 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Feb. 20 with credit for time served.

Kevin Andrew Emond, 32, of Austin was arrested Feb. 18 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, forgery of a financial instrument.

Jon Curtis Jackson, 41, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 18 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Antonio Rivas-Loyola, 48, of Guanajuato, Mexico, was arrested Feb. 18 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Feb. 19 to ICE.

Juan Carlos Rivas-Loyola, 34, was arrested Feb. 18 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 19 to ICE.

Johnathan Ira Spohn, 28, of Fort Worth was arrested Feb. 18 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault on a public servant.

Lewis Charles Stafford, 41 of Weatherford was arrested Feb. 18 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Feb. 19 on $1,500 bond.

Brittlynn Bay Thompson, 22, of Georgetown was arrested Feb. 18 by BPD: burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, forgery of a financial instrument.

Elmus Ken Alexander III, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 19 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, turned right too wide, expired vessel registration. Released same day on $1,250 in bonds.

Danny Ming Fan Chang, 30, of Ozone Park, New York, was arrested Feb. 19 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Feb. 20 on personal recognizance.

Deborah R. Denison, 68, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 19 by BCSO: harassment. Released Feb. 20 on $2,500 bond.

Stanley E. Denison, 71, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 19 by BCSO: harassment. Released Feb. 20 on $2,500 bond.

Collin Joseph Havelka, 21, of Robles Town was arrested Feb. 19 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication. Released Feb. 20 on $1,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Matthew Shawn Lowrance, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 19 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport, expired registration.

Edi Edgar Ornelas, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 19 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury. Released Feb. 20 on $3,000 bond.

Allyson Yates Pinkerton, 26, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 19 by MFPD: capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license.

Victor Corpus Salazar, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Dillon Wade Vance, 31, of Liberty Hill was arrested Feb. 19 by MFPD: motion to revoke bond-possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke bond-tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Miguel Angel Vega-Castillo, 21, of Austin was arrested Feb. 19 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): tampering with a government record, displaying a fictitious license plate. Released Feb. 20 on $2,000 in bonds.

Christian Alexander Wade, 21, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 19 by BPD: criminal trespass.

Jakob Wallingford Holcomb, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Ali Elizabeth York, 19, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 19 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 20 on $3,000 bond.

Andrew LaCharles Amos, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 20 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Juan Camacho-Camacho, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 20 by MFPD: no driver’s license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Lindsay Freitas Davis, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 20 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Samantha Ashley Freitag, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 20 by MFPD: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

Everardo Melchor-Pereda, 40, was arrested Feb. 20 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 22 to ICE.

Sergio Moran-Mejia, 24, of Baytown was arrested Feb. 20 by MFPD: speeding, no driver’s license. Released Feb. 21 on $1,000 in bonds.

Linda Clark Rowley, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 20 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 21 on $3,000 bond.

Melissa Joanne Schultz, 25, of Austin was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO: bond revocation-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, credit/debit card abuse. Released same day on $60,000 in bonds.

Sky Michael Smith, 43, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 20 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

Lenard Wesley Williams, 51, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 20 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Feb. 21 on $500 bond.

Cody Joseph Zakordonski, 26, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 20 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug, public intoxication. Released Feb. 21 on $3,000 in bonds.

Jason Daniel Splawn, 49, of Whitney was arrested Feb. 21 by CSPD: driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released Feb. 22 on $1,500 bond.

Alejandro Alarcon-Estrada, 23, of Teziutlán, Puebla, Mexico, was arrested Feb. 22 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 23 to ICE.

Bradley Scott Barnard, 34, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 22 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Cordney Latroy Black, 42, of Austin was arrested Feb. 22 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Feb. 24 on $1,500 bond.

Joshua Allen Bower, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 22 by Feb. 22 by CSPD: burglary of a habitation, credit/debit card abuse.

Catherine Lynn Edwards, 42, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 22 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 23 on $1,500 bond.

Roy Anthony Gonzales, 23, was arrested Feb. 22 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Coy Lane Hilliard, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 22 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Edward Allen Varner Jr., 39, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 22 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance, theft of property, driving while license is invalid.

Kary Leigh Young, 54, of Blanco was arrested Feb. 22 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Christian Alba-Barrera, 32, was arrested Feb. 23 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Cordney Latroy Black, 42, of Austin was arrested Feb. 23 by BCSO: capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-no driver’s license.

Jannica Alexis Castelan, 20, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 23 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): surety surrender-possession of marijuana, surety surrender-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Rene Garcia Jr., 18, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 23 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

James Monk, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 23 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Catherine Elaine Pierce, 41, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 23 by BPD: assault by threat.

Daniel Zarate-Pimentel, 24, of Austin was arrested Feb. 23 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Ishiah Malik Carson, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 24 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, expired registration, failure to appear. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

David Casarez III, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 24 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 23, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 24 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief. Released same day on $77,500 in bonds.

Heriberto Vasquez Sanches, 25, of Houston was arrested Feb. 24 by BCSO: terroristic threat against a public servant.