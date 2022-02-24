Gov. Abbott headlines Burnet County GOP Reagan Dinner

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gov. Greg Abbott is the guest speaker at the inaugural Burnet County Republican Party Reagan Dinner on March 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Cedar Skies, the event venue at Log Country Cove, 617 Log Country Cove in Burnet.

The event also will feature Paint Jam, an energetic painting performance by Dan Dunn, who has appeared on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” the “Rachael Ray Show,” and in multiple Super Bowl pregame shows. Proceeds fund Burnet GOP initiatives.

Tickets are available online for $125 each. Only 40 VIP tickets will be sold for $250 each. VIP tickets include a reception and photo opportunity with the governor. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is 7 p.m.

The Paint Jam performance includes popular music played while the artist paints portraits of superstars such as Taylor Swift, Jay Leno, Queen Latifah, and Simon Cowell as the painting turns and spins. At the Burnet event, he will paint four portraits that will be auctioned off during the dinner.

