Freezing rain, ice in the forecast

16 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

After a warm start to the week, a cold front is moving into the Highland Lakes, dropping highs into the 30s and 40s and lows below freezing and bringing the possibility of a wintry mix and ice later in the week.

The National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 22, calls for highs in mid-80s before the winds shift ahead of the front and temperatures fall. On Wednesday, temperatures should steadily drop into the 30s that afternoon. Freezing rain is expected overnight into Thursday morning. 

The rain should continue Thursday as highs climb back into the 40s before falling below freezing that night into Friday morning, bringing the chance of a wintry mix and ice. Friday’s highs should be in the 40s and lows in the 30s

More rain is in Saturday’s forecast along with highs in the mid- to upper 40s and lows in the mid-30s. The sun returns on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

Remember the four Ps in cold weather: People, pets, pipes, and plants. During icy conditions, drivers should allow themselves more time to get to their destinations and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

