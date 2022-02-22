Final candidate filings for city and school elections

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Voters will cast their ballots for city councils in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Cottonwood Shores, and Meadowlakes as well as the Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano school boards in the upcoming May 7 elections. Early voting is April 22-May 3.

The deadline for candidates to file was Feb. 18.

CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS

Marble Falls

Places 1, 3, and 5 are up for election this year. Incumbent William “Dee” Haddock is the only candidate running for Place 5, while Places 1 and 3 have contested races.

Place 1

Griff Morris

James “Jim” Postelle

Incumbent Craig Magerkurth termed out and is not eligible to run for reelection.

Place 3

Lauren Haltom

Rene Rosales Sr. (incumbent)

Additional information, including voting locations, is available on the city’s elections page.

Granite Shoals

Places 2, 4, and 6 are up for election this year; all three have contested races.

Place 2

Aaron Garcia

Bruce Jones (incumbent)

Place 4

Derrick L. Klotz

Steve Hougen (incumbent)

Place 6

Kevin Flack

Cory Hanneman

Phil Ort (incumbent)

Additional information, including voting locations, is available on the city’s elections page.

Cottonwood Shores

Places 1, 3, and 5 are up for election this year. Place 3 incumbent Cheri Trinidad and Place 5 incumbent Roger Wayson are unopposed.

Place 1

Michael Richie

Gary Parsons (incumbent)

Additional information, including voting locations, is available on the city’s elections page.

Meadowlakes

Mayor and places 1 and 3 are up for election this year. Only incumbents filed to run and each are unopposed. Candidates are Mark Bentley for mayor, Jess Lofgreen for Place 1, and Jerry Drummond for Place 3.

Additional information is available on the city’s elections page.

Burnet

Three seats were up for grabs this year with incumbents Philip Thurman, Mary Jane Shanes, and Dennis Langley running for re-election. Since all three are unopposed, the city has canceled its 2022 election.

Additional information is available on the city’s elections page.

SCHOOL BOARDS

Llano Independent School District

This year, places 2, 6, and 7 are part of General Trustee Elections for the Llano school district. Incumbents Lance Dillard and Jeff Kuykendall are running unopposed for places 2 and 7, respectively.

Place 6

Paul Hull

Denise Rives

A Special Trustee Election is being held for Place 4, the only candidate being Cody Fly, who was previously appointed to the position in September 2021.

Additional information is available on the Llano ISD website.

Marble Falls Independent School District

Places 1 and 2, which are currently held by incumbents Gary Boshears and Rick Edwards, respectively, are up for re-election this year. Both incumbents are unopposed.

Additional information is available on the Marble Falls ISD website.

Places 1 and 5, which are currently held by incumbents Earl Foster and Andy Feild, respectively, are up for re-election this year. Both incumbents are unopposed.

Additional information is available on the Burnet CISD website.

editor@thepicayune.com