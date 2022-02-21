Support Community Press

First Baptist Christian School adding high school grades

2 days ago | DailyTrib.com
First Baptist Christian School in Marble Falls

Students in the chess club at First Baptist Christian School in Marble Falls participate in a tournament. The school is adding grades 9-12 beginning in the fall of 2022. Courtesy photo

First Baptist Christian School is adding grades 9-12 for the 2022-23 school year, officials recently announced.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s finally here,” wrote Headmaster Dr. Cindy Sadler in an email to DailyTrib.com. “Starting Aug. 15, 2022, FBCS will offer full-time enrollment taught by qualified educators in a classroom setting. FBCS is a Christ-centered, college preparatory school that encourages student leadership in all areas.” 

The school’s curriculum includes science, technology, engineering, art, and math as well as physical education, music, and foreign language. Students can participate in flag football, basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball, and chess in a local league through the school.

Currently, the school has 68 students in grades kindergarten through eighth. It is located at First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana in Marble Falls.

Enrollment begins March 1 and is online. Scholarships are available. Call First Baptist Christian School at 830-693-3930 for more details. 

