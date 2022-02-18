Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 11-17, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 11-17, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cody Gilbert Baether, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 11 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Louis Ray Bostick, 49, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Bennie Joe Christian, 62, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 11 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license.

Krysta Leah Conklin, 37, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 11 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Robert Lee Farris Jr., 45, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Henry Hattley, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 11 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 12 on $20,000 bond.

Ariel Ruth Anna Henderson, 25, of Austin was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Rodney Allen Rhodes, 44, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 11 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): indecency with a child-exposes, indecency with a child-sexual contact. Released Feb. 12 on $50,000 in bonds.

Nelda Lynn Rodriguez, 43, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Stacy Schlosser, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: no driver’s license.

Robert Gary Scott, 52, of Cedar Park was arrested Feb. 11 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released Feb. 12 on $27,000 in bonds.

Jeannette Negrete Silva, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-theft of property, insufficient bond-prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 11 by BCSO: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kyler Nathaniel Allen, 18, of Odessa was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD: tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released same day on $12,500 bond.

Hector Barrera, 24, of Kyle was arrested Feb. 12 by CSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 13 on $4,000 bond.

Justin Blake Fowler, 23, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Lance Wayne Gorsen, 38, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order. Released Feb. 14 on $10,000 bond.

Viviana Lopez, 21, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 12 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released Feb. 13 on $1,500 bond.

Tina Rachelle Riley, 50, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Henry Valancia Salas Jr., 70, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 12 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Feb. 13 on $2,500 bond.

Ramon Diaz Torres, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 13 on $15,000 bond.

Jakob Wallingford Holcomb, 20, was arrested Feb. 12 by BPD: capias pro fine-minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco. Released Feb. 14 on $500 in bonds.

Christopher Chad Bonnet, 28, of Leander was arrested Feb. 13 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Bradley Alan Chelette, 39, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 14 on $5,000 bond.

Larry Kristopher Cruz, 27, of San Antonio was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Marco Gonzalez-Tinoco, 35, was arrested Feb. 13 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Feb. 14 to ICE.

Alice Marie Lerma, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 13 by MFPD: parole violation.

Alyssa Montoya, 25, of Pflugerville was arrested Feb. 13 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Clay Alison Turner, 50, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 13 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Feb. 15 on $250 bond.

Jerika Lynn Atkinson, 33, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 14 by MFPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released Feb. 16 after paying fine.

Jessica Bonnett, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 14 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-abandoning/endangering child.

Mark Anthony Charon, 46, of Georgetown was arrested Feb. 14 by BTPD: public intoxication. Released Feb. 15 on $500 bond.

Meagon Marie Edwards, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 14 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Michael Lyell Floyd, 54, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 14 by BCSO: possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

Cody Wayne Horton, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 14 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Martin Martinez-Escareno, 51, of Manor was arrested Feb. 14 by CSPD: burglary of vehicles. Released Feb. 15 on $3,000 bond.

Brett Alan Morrow, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 14 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 16 on $5,000 bond.

Estephan Esposito, 27, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 15 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Larry Dwayne Hill, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 15 by MFPD: probation violation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released same day to outside agency.

Christopher Dewayne Mattox, 35, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 15 by MFPD: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Jeffrey Cruz Reta, 26, of Round Rock was arrested Feb. 15 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Feb. 16 on $500 bond.

Ray Martin Ruiz, 34, of Austin was arrested Feb. 15 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Feb. 16 on $500 bond.

David Casarez III, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 16 by GSPD: bond forfeiture-failure to identify as a fugitive. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Robert Louis Defelice, 20, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Delisa Evers, 45, of Johnson City was arrested Feb. 16 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 17 on $750 bond.

Cody Dwayne Gobert, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a building.

Joshua James Heflin, 46, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Austin McKnight Myers, 23, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released same day on bond.

Travis Shannon, 40, of Killeen was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jamas Clay Shoemaker, 34, of Copperas Cove was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 16 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Jamie Ray Aguilar, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 17 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

David Allen Bartel, 50, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO: bond revocation-indecency with a child-sexual contact, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Rocco Bonomo, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO: bond revocation-prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Sean Lewis Cravens, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 17 by MFPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Rene Mauricio Elias-Montano, 48, was arrested Feb. 17 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Jennifer Lee Klein, 41, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 17 by BPD: aggravated assault of a date/family/household member.

Guadalupe Gomes Llanes, 40, of Aransas Pass was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Kenneth Weldon Neugent II, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 17 by GSPD: motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance.

Brock O’Neal Phillips Jr., 18, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO: SRA-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jesus Pedro Vasquez, 59, of Corpus Christi was arrested Feb. 17 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, theft of property.