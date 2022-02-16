BCISD celebrates educators and youth of the year
An R.J. Richey Elementary School teacher and Burnet High School senior were named Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s Educator of the Year and the Burnet Chamber of Commerce Youth of the Year.
The two were recognized during the chamber’s awards banquet Feb. 12.
Educator of the Year Wendy Keele, an R.J. Richey fifth-grade teacher, has taught for 16 years at the elementary and middle school levels. Prior to that, she worked in the medical field for 10 years.
Keele wasn’t the only BCISD educator honored during the banquet. The chamber and district also recognized educators of the year from each campus: Tim Perkins of Quest High School, Evelyn Schwin of Burnet High School, Shelby Lastly of Shady Grove Elementary School, Keele of R.J. Richey Elementary, Jennifer Graves of Bertram Elementary, and Jeremy Miller of Burnet Middle School.
Youth of the Year Madelynne Jones was honored at the banquet along with the other two nominees, seniors Jaxon Gonzales and Ryan Behrens, for academic and extracurricular excellence and exemplifying the BCISD motto of “Spirit, Pride and Honor.”