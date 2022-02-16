BCISD celebrates educators and youth of the year

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet community celebrated six teachers during the Burnet Chamber of Commerce awards banquet as BCISD Campus Educators of the Year. They are Quest High School’s Tim Perkins (left), Burnet High School’s Evelyn Schwin, Shady Grove Elementary School's Shelby Lastly, R.J. Richey Elementary’s Wendy Keele, Bertram Elementary’s Jennifer Graves, and Burnet Middle School’s Jeremy Miller. Photos courtesy of BCISD

An R.J. Richey Elementary School teacher and Burnet High School senior were named Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s Educator of the Year and the Burnet Chamber of Commerce Youth of the Year.

The two were recognized during the chamber’s awards banquet Feb. 12.

As well as being R.J. Richey Elementary School’s Campus Educator of the Year, fifth-grade teacher Wendy Keele (right) was honored as the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s Educator of the Year. She is joined by BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett (left) and BCISD Trustee Angela Moore.

Educator of the Year Wendy Keele, an R.J. Richey fifth-grade teacher, has taught for 16 years at the elementary and middle school levels. Prior to that, she worked in the medical field for 10 years.

Keele wasn’t the only BCISD educator honored during the banquet. The chamber and district also recognized educators of the year from each campus: Tim Perkins of Quest High School, Evelyn Schwin of Burnet High School, Shelby Lastly of Shady Grove Elementary School, Keele of R.J. Richey Elementary, Jennifer Graves of Bertram Elementary, and Jeremy Miller of Burnet Middle School.

Burnet High School senior Madelynne Jones (second from right) was honored as the Burnet Chamber of Commerce’s Youth of the Year during the chamber’s banquet Feb. 12. She is pictured with BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett (left) and other two nominees, Ryan Behrens (second from left) and Jaxon Gonzales.

Youth of the Year Madelynne Jones was honored at the banquet along with the other two nominees, seniors Jaxon Gonzales and Ryan Behrens, for academic and extracurricular excellence and exemplifying the BCISD motto of “Spirit, Pride and Honor.”

