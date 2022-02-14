PEC to award $100,000 in scholarships

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Applications are open for $100,000 in scholarships from the Pedernales Electric Cooperative. The deadline to apply is March 21. Scholarships are for graduating high school seniors and one adult continuing their education for the college, university, technical school, or trade school of their choice.

Students must be a graduating senior from a public, private, or home school with a parent or legal guardian being a PEC member in good standing. The adult recipient must be a PEC member or reside in a household served by PEC and in good standing. The co-op awarded a scholarship to an adult recipient for the first time in 2021.

“Supporting the educational journeys of local students and adults is one of the many ways PEC works to strengthen our communities,” said Community Outreach specialist Celeste Mikeska. “We know the deserving recipients of these scholarships will use their educations to help build a brighter future for us all.”

Applications and more information are available online.