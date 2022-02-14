Helping Center offering scholarship

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Helping Center of Marble Falls is offering its first-ever scholarship in 2022. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Helping Center of Marble Falls is seeking applicants for its first-ever scholarship, part of the Learn for Life program. Students seeking vocational certification or a college degree are encouraged to apply.

Applications may be submitted by The Helping Center’s clients, volunteers, and the general public living within Burnet County. The scholarship is available to current high school seniors or adults who will begin their education in the fall of 2022.

“This is for anyone who wants to pursue any sort of education in any field,” said Barbara King, coordinator for the Learn for Life program. “It doesn’t have to be a four-year university.”

The scholarship is worth up to $2,000 per academic year and is renewable for up to three years based on continued academic performance, approval by the scholarship committee, and availability of funding.

Applications are available online. Hand deliver the completed form to The Helping Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, by 5 p.m. May 6.

King noted that The Helping Center, which has served the Highland Lakes for more than 30 years, is mostly known for its food distribution, but when the facility moved to its new location at the Community Resource Centers of Texas, 1016 Broadway, leaders visualized the center helping in other ways.

That includes education. Learn for Life program instructors teach life skills such as how to prepare healthy meals using ingredients found at the facility. The program also donates food to the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes to be given to club families. A kids’ nutrition program will launch this summer, King said.

A top priority of the program is to help people out of poverty and to live better lives, she continued.

“We want to empower people to make positive life changes,” she said. “Education is a great way to do that.”

King emphasized the scholarship and educational programs wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of those who participated in the annual mah-jongg tournament that raised $40,000 for Learn for Life.

“The scholarship is part of the program,” she said. “They’re the ones who donated all the money to fund this program.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com