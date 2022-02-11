Burnet County Jail bookings for Feb. 4-10, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Feb. 4-10, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Abel Anaya-Castillo, 48, was arrested Feb. 4 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Feb. 7 to ICE.

Gabriel Hernandez-Delacruz, 22, was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 7 to ICE.

Leonel Jaimes-Maldonado, 52, was arrested Feb. 4 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 7 to ICE.

Victor Jaramillo, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 4 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license. Released Feb. 5 after paying fine.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 4 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Giovanni Macedo-Hernandez, 22, of Austin was arrested Feb. 4 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): probation violation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Marco Antonio Barrios, 36, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 5 by BCSO/ICE: violation of bond/protective order, theft of a firearm, immigration detainer.

Faith Elizabeth Clontz, 19, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 5 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Karli Denae Collins, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 5 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of a dangerous drug. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Adrian Donald Davis, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 5 by MFPD: possession/use/inhale/ingest of a volatile chemical, public intoxication.

Alexandria Hernandez-Uriarte, 21, of Austin was arrested Feb. 5 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 6 to ICE.

Chester Alvin Mitchell, 21, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 5 by MFPD: tampering with a government record, forgery of a financial instrument, parole violation, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Megan Rodarte, 31, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 5 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 6 on $5,000 bond.

Alivia Christian Rowland, 26, of New Braunfels was arrested Feb. 5 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Felipe Eugene Zinser, 34, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 5 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Jannica Alexis Castelan, 20, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Kaden Lawrence Castelan, 21, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 6 by BPD: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Martin Moncada-Aguirre, 55, was arrested Feb. 6 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 7 to ICE.

Kellye Diane Morrissette, 40, of Round Mountain was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashton Lee Ozuna, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 6 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 7 on $10,000 bond.

Edith Necole Pearson, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 6 by MFPD: driving on the wrong side of the road. Released Feb. 7 on personal recognizance.

Manuel Perfecto-Almeida, 25, was arrested Feb. 6 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 7 to ICE.

Tracy Lee Ratliff, 56, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 6 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 7 on $20,000 bond.

Yobany Vasquez-Perez, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 6 by GSPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Geena Rae Arellano, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 7 by BPD: permit-unlicensed to drive. Released Feb. 8 after laying out a fine.

Frank Bell-Kelly, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 7 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flora Ann Hashaw, 34, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 7 by BPD: failure to appear-adjudication-parent contributing to non-attendance, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates, open container-driver.

Joshua Dewayne Herr, 25, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 7 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Rebekah Morgan Raschke, 24, of San Angelo was arrested Feb. 7 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Esteban Rodriguez, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 7 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): possession of marijuana. Released Feb. 8 on $1,500 bond.

David Robert Tindle, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 7 by MFPD: failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released Feb. 9 on $1,000 in bonds.

Yobany Vasquez-Perez, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 7 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Jannica Alexis Castelan, 20, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Cody Lane Garcia, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: hindering apprehension/prosecution, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Paul Leopoldo Garcia, 19, of Bertram was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Elizabeth Anna Gonzalez, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 8 by CSPD: speeding, violation of a promise to appear. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Elizabeth Michelle Hibler, 44, of Lampasas was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Feb. 9 on $7,500 in bonds.

Pennie Joanna Hodge, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 8 by the Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Herber Alexis Mejia-Navarro, 35, of Sarasota, Florida, was arrested Feb. 8 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Feb. 9 on $2,500 bond.

Godolfredo Olmos-Solis, 50, was arrested Feb. 8 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Feb. 9 to ICE.

Samuel Joe Rodriguez, 29, of San Antonio was arrested Feb. 8 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4): bond revocation-aggravated kidnapping/bodily injury/sexual abuse, bond revocation-aggravated sexual assault, bond revocation-aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, bond revocation-burglary of a habitation-intending other felony, bond revocation-tampering with a witness.

Anthony Thomas Velazquez, 29, of Jacksonville was arrested Feb. 8 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Dana Michele Vilchis, 60, of Meadowlakes was arrested Feb. 8 by CONST4: possession of a controlled substance. Released Feb. 9 on $40,000 bond.

Nicholas Rene Young, 29, of New Braunfels was arrested Feb. 8 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, theft of property.

Harold Dewight Amidon, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Billy Dean Burnett III, 33, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 9 by BPD: theft of property.

Patrick Clay Felan, 38, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

William Barton Kight, 41, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault on a peace officer/judge, bond revocation-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Eloy Ocampo Jr., 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Penny Elizbeth Sims, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Heather Lyn Terry, 43, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order.

Dana Tumey, 56, of Burnet as arrested Feb. 9 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Feb. 10 on $1,500 bond.

David Anthony Woodall, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 9 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-theft of service.

Abel Arredondo III, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Feb. 10 by CSPD: failure to appear, animal estray/at large. Released same day on $750 in bonds.

Cody Gilbert Baether, 28, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Feb. 10 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

John Calvin Dyre, 53, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 10 by BCSO: theft of material-aluminum/bronze/copper.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 47, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 10 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport.

Justin Michael Nobles, 39, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 10 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Matthew James Simonsen, 48, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 10 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life, failure to appear-bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $17,500 in bonds.

Ian Taylor Whitehead, 27, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 10 by MFPD: disorderly conduct-language.

Melissa Gail Wills, 40, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 10 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.