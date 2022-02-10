Flatz 281 development in Marble Falls in beginning stages

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A rendering of a Cheatham Street Flats, a modular housing complex in San Marcos completed by Z Modular. The company has submitted documents for preliminary plats for a project called Flatz 281 on the south side of Marble Falls. Z Modular rendering

News stories in out-of-area publications touted a new industry was on its way to Marble Falls, courtesy of documents submitted by Z Modular Marble Falls LLC. After doing our own reporting, however, DailyTrib.com discovered the project is yet another housing development in the beginning stages.

Preliminary plat applications for a modular housing project called Flatz 281 were submitted to the city of Marble Falls Development Department during the week of Feb. 7 by project developers.

Z Modular manufactures modular building structures. Completed projects include the Cheatham Street Flats in San Marcos and the Reliance Matalcenter in San Antonio. Z Modular is owned by Zekelman Industries, a Chicago-based steel pipe and tube manufacturer.

The number of modular home units to be built on the project site, 5825 U.S. 281 South in Marble Falls, is uncertain at this time. An initial cost estimate is $3.5 million.

Obtaining a preliminary plat is one of the first steps necessary to begin development as it outlines basic infrastructure improvements needed before construction can start. Work on the project cannot begin until the Marble Falls City Council approves the plat application.

Although the nature of the project was unknown at the time, development reports previously made headlines after documents for the project were filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on Jan. 27. The TDLR documents indicate a one-year construction timeline beginning in May of this year.

brigid@thepicayune.com