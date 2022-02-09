Early voting for primaries Feb. 14-25
Early voting for the Democratic and Republican primaries on March 1 starts Monday, Feb. 14, and ends Friday, Feb. 25. This is the first time voters will cast ballots since the Texas Legislature passed new voting laws during a special session in 2021.
BURNET COUNTY
Early voting locations
- Burnet County AgriLife auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet
- Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram
- Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road
- County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway, Marble Falls
Early voting times
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 14-16
- 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19
- Closed Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents’ Day
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 22-23
- 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
View a sample ballot on the Burnet County Elections website.
LLANO COUNTY
Early voting locations
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St., Llano
- Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.
- Quail Point POA, 107 Twilight Lane, Horseshoe Bay
Early voting times
- Llano County Library — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Feb. 14-18, and Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 22-25
- Kingsland Branch Library and Quail Point POA — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Feb. 14-18, and Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 22-25
View a sample ballot on the Llano County Elections webpage.
TEXAS VOTING LAWS
The state of Texas requires voters show one of several official identifications:
- Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS
- Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. passport (book or card)
If a person does not have one of the above forms of identification and “cannot reasonably obtain one,” they can still vote but must present a supporting form of identification as well as execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
For more information on voter identification rules, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s Identification Requirements for Voting webpage.