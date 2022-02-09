Support Community Press

Early voting for primaries Feb. 14-25

13 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Early voting for the Democratic and Republican primaries on March 1 starts Monday, Feb. 14, and ends Friday, Feb. 25. This is the first time voters will cast ballots since the Texas Legislature passed new voting laws during a special session in 2021. 

BURNET COUNTY

Early voting locations

  • Burnet County AgriLife auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet
  • Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram
  • Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road
  • County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway, Marble Falls

Early voting times

  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 14-16 
  • 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17
  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19
  • Closed Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents’ Day
  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 22-23
  • 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24
  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

View a sample ballot on the Burnet County Elections website

LLANO COUNTY

Early voting locations

  • Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St., Llano
  • Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.
  • Quail Point POA, 107 Twilight Lane, Horseshoe Bay

Early voting times

  • Llano County Library — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Feb. 14-18, and Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 22-25
  • Kingsland Branch Library and Quail Point POA — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Feb. 14-18, and Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 22-25

View a sample ballot on the Llano County Elections webpage.

TEXAS VOTING LAWS

The state of Texas requires voters show one of several official identifications:

  • Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
  • Texas handgun license issued by DPS
  • U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph
  • U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • U.S. passport (book or card)

If a person does not have one of the above forms of identification and “cannot reasonably obtain one,” they can still vote but must present a supporting form of identification as well as execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

For more information on voter identification rules, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s Identification Requirements for Voting webpage. 

