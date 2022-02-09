Early voting for primaries Feb. 14-25

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Early voting for the Democratic and Republican primaries on March 1 starts Monday, Feb. 14, and ends Friday, Feb. 25. This is the first time voters will cast ballots since the Texas Legislature passed new voting laws during a special session in 2021.

BURNET COUNTY

Early voting locations

Burnet County AgriLife auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet

Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 N. Gabriel St., Bertram

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway, Marble Falls

Early voting times

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 14-16

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19

Closed Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents’ Day

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 22-23

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

View a sample ballot on the Burnet County Elections website.

LLANO COUNTY

Early voting locations

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St., Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Quail Point POA, 107 Twilight Lane, Horseshoe Bay

Early voting times

Llano County Library — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Feb. 14-18, and Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 22-25

Kingsland Branch Library and Quail Point POA — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Feb. 14-18, and Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 22-25

View a sample ballot on the Llano County Elections webpage.

TEXAS VOTING LAWS

The state of Texas requires voters show one of several official identifications:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. passport (book or card)

If a person does not have one of the above forms of identification and “cannot reasonably obtain one,” they can still vote but must present a supporting form of identification as well as execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

For more information on voter identification rules, visit the Texas Secretary of State’s Identification Requirements for Voting webpage.

