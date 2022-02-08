Burnet County Democrats host lieutenant governor candidate Carla Brailey

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dr. Carla Brailey is the guest speaker when the Burnet County Democratic Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15. Brailey is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. The meeting can be attended via Zoom or in person at the club’s headquarters, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls.

“Dr. Brailey is a well-qualified candidate to lead our Legislature forward,” said Mary Thompson, club vice president, in a media release. “She is a committed Democrat and a fearless, dynamic fighter for all Texans.”

A mother and native Texan, Brailey has served as vice chair of the Texas Democratic Party for the past three years as well as Interfaith Council co-chair of the Democratic National Committee), according to the release. She is a renowned social justice and women’s advocate, researcher, and lifelong educator. For the past 12 years, she has served as a professor of sociology at Texas Southern University.

Brailey focuses on empowerment, Black women, social inequality, social justice, and diversity and inclusion. Her efforts earned her the inaugural 2019 Barbara Jordan Leadership Award from the Texas Black Legislative Caucus.

“Texas needs strong leaders, especially strong female leaders, to bring the gains being realized at the national level here to our state,” said B.J. Henry, club president, in the release. “Democrats must turn out and show their support for candidates like Dr. Brailey.”

Burnet County Democratic Club newsletter subscribers will receive details on how to join the meeting remotely or in person. Others may email info@bcdctx.org. If attending in person, club officials ask that you wear a face covering and are vaccinated.

For more information, follow BCDCTX on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit bcdctx.org. The group meets monthly and holds social and candidate-related events periodically.