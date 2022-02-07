Gas prices soar in early February

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gas prices across Texas are on the rise. The state’s average price of regular unleaded gas was $3.10 a gallon on Monday, Feb. 7, according to the American Automobile Association.

This per-gallon rate is about 20 cents more compared to January and almost $1 more compared to rates in February 2021.

In Burnet County, the average cost of regular unleaded fuel was $3.066 per gallon Feb. 7, according to AAA. The average price was slightly higher in Llano County, sitting at $3.081.

The national average jumped to $3.441 on Feb. 7, roughly 14 cents more per gallon than January rates.

The rise in gas prices is likely exacerbated by political tensions overseas, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a price analysis published the same day. GasBuddy provides information on gas prices to online users and has been the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” De Haan said. “Ultimately, the national average could be pushed (into) record territory by the start of the summer driving season.”

Here are Highland Lakes gas prices for Feb. 7:

H-E-B, 1503 RR 1431 West in Marble Falls

Regular: $2.95

Midgrade: $3.20

Premium: $3.49

Diesel: $3.39

Walmart, 2700 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls

Regular: $2.96

Midgrade: $3.21

Premium: $3.51

Diesel: $3.39

Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland

Regular: $3.07

Midgrade: $3.28

Premium: $3.49

Ethanol Free: $3.89

Circle K/Valero, 101 N. Water St. in Burnet

Regular: $3.09

Midgrade: $3.49

Premium: $3.89

Diesel: $3.39

Average gas prices can fluctuate on a daily basis.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices, according to GasBuddy:

Midland Odessa — $3.18 a gallon

San Antonio — $3 a gallon

Austin — $3.03 a gallon

