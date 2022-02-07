Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Karen Louise Bennett, 29, of Meadowlakes was arrested Jan. 28 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, theft of property, capias pro fine-no seat belt, capias pro fine-handicap parking violation, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-speeding. Released Jan. 29 on $1,000 bond.

Ruben Bernal Jr., 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): burglary of a habitation. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Murrell Brooks, 57, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Jess Gilbert Bushong, 48, of Gatesville was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Latricia Renea Hall, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 29 on $5,000 bond.

Wylon Luke Joy, 40, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Terra Beth King, 32, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 28 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 31 after paying fine.

Emma Suzanne Ontiveros, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 28 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): public intoxication. Released Jan. 29 on personal recognizance.

Alivia Christian Rowland, 26, of New Braunfels was arrested Jan. 28 by CSPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 29 on $500 bond.

Thomas Alfred Shifflett III, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: silent, abusive call/electronic communication to 9-1-1 service.

Anthony Manuel Silva, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 28 by BPD: public intoxication. Released Jan. 29 on $500 bond.

Julie Ann Talamantez, 47, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 29 on personal recognizance.

Valerie Nohelani Borland, 37, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 29 by BPD: disregarding stop sign, failure to appear, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 30 on $1,000 in bonds.

Jannica Alexis Castelan, 20, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 29 by BPD: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 30 on $3,500 in bonds.

Klave Gonzales-del-Castillo, 18, of Round Rock was arrested Jan. 29 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Jan. 30 to ICE.

Daniel Lee Staley, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 29 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): theft of property. Released Jan. 30 on $5,000 bond.

Mathew Charles Davis, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 30 by BPD: assault on family/household member. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Jose Flores, 24, of Cedar Park was arrested Jan. 30 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Sebastian Gaspar-Juan, 31, of Austin was arrested Jan. 30 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Jan. 31 to ICE.

Jeremiah Alan James, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 30 by MFPD: outdoor burning of waste-toxic material.

Juan Novella-Hernandez, 27, of Bastrop was arrested Jan. 30 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Jan. 31 to ICE.

Bryan Scott Rogers, 34, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 30 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Cory Robert Callahan, 44, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 31 by GSPD: failure to appear-criminal trespass, failure to appear-terroristic threat of family.

Daniel Douglas Cole, 36, of Athens was arrested Jan. 31 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Felicia Beth Evans, 29, of Temple was arrested Jan. 31 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-burglary of habitation-intend other felony, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Qwame Lashay Ficklin, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 31 by BCSO: theft of property, failure to appear-cruelty to non-livestock animal. Released Feb. 1 on $4,000 in bonds.

Devan Miguel Luna, 20, of Liberty Hill was arrested Jan. 31 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bench warrant-hold.

Martin Monzon Jr., 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 31 by GSPD: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

April Marie Rodriguez, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 31 by BCSO: parole violation.

Virgilio Rosales-Cruz, 40, of Austin was arrested Jan. 31 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Rayvn Brooke Ross, 25, of Round Mountain was arrested Jan. 31 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Feb. 1 on $5,000 bond.

Esteban de Jesus Valdez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 31 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-theft of property, bond forfeiture-criminal mischief, failure to appear, expired driver’s license. Released Feb. 1 on $18,000 in bonds.

Sara Lean Wilhite, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 31 by BCSO: criminal mischief. Released Feb. 1 on $1,500 bond.

Jamie Aguilar Sr., 52, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 1 by BCSO: motion to revoke-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Faith Ann Bean, 41, of Killeen was arrested Feb. 1 by BCSO: capias pro fine-city ordinance violation.

Austin Scott Keilman, 21, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested Feb. 1 by U.S. Department of Transportation-Office of Inspector General (DOT): SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kendra Lynn Reynolds, 41, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Feb. 1 by HBPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released Feb. 2 per a judge’s order.

Kallan William Levi Simons, 22, of Midland was arrested Feb. 1 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-theft of property.

Aaryan Corbett Amburgey, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 2 by GSPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Brandon Allan Chesser, 32, of Burnet was arrested Feb. 2 by BCSO: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault causing bodily injury.

Miguel Troy Reyna, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Feb. 2 by GSPD: parole violation.

Joseph Allan Ross, 32, of Spicewood was arrested Feb. 2 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Cory Robert Callahan, 44, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Feb. 3 by GSPD: criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter.